Peterborough man due in court charged with bike theft

Wahab Khoganwan, (25), was arrested by neighbourhood policing officers in Westgate yesterday morning (Monday) after reports of an attempted theft of a bike in progress.

He has since been charged with going equipped for theft, namely being in possession of bolt cutters.

Khoganwan, of no fixed address, has been remanded in custody to appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court today.