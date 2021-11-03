Peterborough man due in court charged with attempted knife point robbery
A Peterborouugh man is due in court today charged with carrying out an attempted knife point robbery in the city.
Wednesday, 3rd November 2021, 10:28 am
James Maguire, 56, was arrested yesterday morning (Tuesday) following reports of a robbery at Tesco Express at the Chadburn Centre on Monday afternoon (1 November).
He has since been charged with attempted robbery and possession of a knife in a public place.
Maguire, of Holmes Way in Paston, has been remanded in custody to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today.