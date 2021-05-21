Peterborough man disqualified from driving after being found in possession of cloned number plate
A Peterborough man has been banned from the roads after being found in possession of a cloned number plate.
Alex Roberts pleaded guilty to possessing the item for use in the course of - or in connection with - a fraud.
Roberts (33) of Mewburn, Bretton, was disqualified from driving for 12 months, and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £95 and costs of £105.
He was also ordered to take part in a programme requirement for 19 days, a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days, and carry out 120 hours of unpaid work.