Peterborough man denies impersonating a police officer and pulling over woman in country lane

A Peterborough man has pleaded not guilty to pretending to be a police officer to pull over a female driver in a country lane.

Chris Green (31) of Nero Place, Cardea, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today (July 5), to face a charge of impersonating a police constable.

It is alleged that on May he pulled over a woman in Wiltshire, using flashing blue lights on his car.

The charge reads: “On 6th May 2023 at Corsham in the County of Wiltshire, with intent to deceive, impersonated a special constable or a member of a police force.”

A not guilty plea was entered at the hearing.

The case was adjourned until July 18, for a case management hearing at Swindon Magistrates’ Court, when a trial date will be set.