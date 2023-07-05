News you can trust since 1948
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Railway station ticket offices face closure
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle

Peterborough man denies impersonating a police officer and pulling over woman in country lane

Green will appear at Swindon Magistrates’ Court later this month, when a trial date will be set for the case.
By Stephen Briggs
Published 5th Jul 2023, 15:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 15:52 BST

A Peterborough man has pleaded not guilty to pretending to be a police officer to pull over a female driver in a country lane.

Chris Green (31) of Nero Place, Cardea, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today (July 5), to face a charge of impersonating a police constable.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is alleged that on May he pulled over a woman in Wiltshire, using flashing blue lights on his car.

Court newsCourt news
Court news
Most Popular

The charge reads: “On 6th May 2023 at Corsham in the County of Wiltshire, with intent to deceive, impersonated a special constable or a member of a police force.”

A not guilty plea was entered at the hearing.

The case was adjourned until July 18, for a case management hearing at Swindon Magistrates’ Court, when a trial date will be set.

Green was granted bail until the next hearing.