Peterborough man charged with stealing e-scooter from car
A Peterborough man has been charged with stealing items - including an e-scooter - from cars.
Wednesday, 8th September 2021, 9:46 am
Richard Clements, 30, was arrested in the early hours of yesterday morning (Tuesday) following reports of suspicious activity in the Easby Rise area of Eye.
He has since been charged with two counts of theft from a motor vehicle – one being £100 worth of hair products and the other being a £400 e-scooter.
Clements, who lives in Eye, has been bailed to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on 15 October. He has strict bail conditions not to enter Easby Rise.