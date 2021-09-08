Peterborough man charged with stealing e-scooter from car

Richard Clements, 30, was arrested in the early hours of yesterday morning (Tuesday) following reports of suspicious activity in the Easby Rise area of Eye.

He has since been charged with two counts of theft from a motor vehicle – one being £100 worth of hair products and the other being a £400 e-scooter.

Clements, who lives in Eye, has been bailed to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on 15 October. He has strict bail conditions not to enter Easby Rise.