Peterborough man charged with possession of axe, saw and knife in public place

A Peterborough man is due to appear in court today (Thursday 19 May) after being charged with a number of offences..

Mo Ranger, 33, was arrested at Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough yesterday evening (Wednesday 18 May).

He has since been charged with three counts of assaulting an emergency worker by beating, namely a police officer acting in the exercise of their duty – all relating to three police officers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mo Ranger was arrested at Thorpe Wood Police Station

He has also been charged with three counts of being in possession of a bladed article in a public place, namely a kitchen knife, an axe and a saw.

Ranger, of no fixed address, will appear at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court today.

Anyone with information about someone who carries a weapon is urged to report online at https://www.cambs.police.uk/police-forces/cambridgeshire-constabulary/areas/campaigns/knife-and-gun-crime