Peterborough man charged with murdering 22-year-old in city appears in court

Bradley Plavecz, 20, of Arkwright Way in Gunthorpe appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court this morning.

Plavecz is charged with the murder of 22-year-old Daniel Szalasny who died after suffering stab wounds in Peterborough on Saturday morning (8 May).

The case was adjourned for Plavecz to appear at Peterborough Crown Court on Monday (May 17).

Daniel Szalasny, who died in the incident

Police were called out to a flat in Crown Street, New England, at about 5am on Saturday where it was reported there had been a fight and a man had been stabbed.

Despite efforts from paramedics, Daniel was pronounced dead at the scene. A post mortem examination took place on Monday (10 May) which concluded he died as a result of a stab wound to his chest.

A 35-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman were arrested in Paston on suspicion of assisting an offender, as well as a 29-year-old man who was arrested in Peterborough on Sunday afternoon for the same offence.