Peterborough man charged with multiple thefts from car in city

Dillon Currie, 29, of Rutland Court in Eastgate, was arrested on Wednesday night (December 1) in Rock Road, Millfield.

He has since been charged with five counts of interfering with a motor vehicle with intent to steal, four counts of criminal damage to a motor vehicle, three counts of theft from a motor vehicle, possession of cannabis and possession of a blade in a public place, namely scissors.

The 14 individual charges are:

- Theft from motor vehicle – 29 September, Brook Street car park

- Theft from motor vehicle – 1 October, New Road Travel Lodge car park

- Interference with a motor vehicle with intent to steal – 1 October, Eco Innovation Centre car park in City Road

- Interference with a motor vehicle with intent to steal – 1 October, Eco Innovation Centre car park in City Road

- Interference with a motor vehicle with intent to steal – 1 October, Eco Innovation Centre car park in City Road

- Criminal damage to a motor vehicle – 12 November, Wellington Street car park

- Interfering with a motor vehicle with intent to steal – 12 November, Wellington Street car park

- Criminal damage to a motor vehicle – 14 November, Amanda Court residential car park, Thorpe Road

- Interfering with a motor vehicle with intent to steal – 14 November, Amanda Court residential car park, Thorpe Road

- Criminal damage to a motor vehicle – 1 December, EuroPoli, Lincoln Road

- Theft from a motor vehicle, 1 December, EuroPoli, Lincoln Road

- Possession of a blade in a public place – 1 December, Rock Road

- Criminal damage to a motor vehicle (police van) – 1 December, Thorpe Wood Police Station

- Possession of cannabis – 1 December, Thorpe Wood Police Station

All charges related to incidents between September 28 and December 1 in the city centre and Millfield areas of Peterborough.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court today.