Peterborough man charged with drug dealing after being found with over 200 wraps of class A drugs

By Ben Jones
Published 5th Aug 2025, 14:13 BST
Updated 5th Aug 2025, 14:32 BST
A Peterborough man has been charged after being found with over 200 wraps of class A drugs.

Neighbourhood police officers spotted a man acting suspiciously in an area where Millfield residents have raised concerns about drug dealing on Thursday evening (July 31).

Shorlty afterwards, Mohammed Mayar, 22, of no known address was arrested in Century Square and found with a bag of more than 200 wraps of class A drugs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He has since been charged with possession with intent to supply a class A drug and possession with intent to supply crack cocaine.

He appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates' Court on Saturday (August 2) where he was remanded in custody until his next appearance at Cambridge Crown Court on 29 August.

News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice