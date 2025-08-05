Peterborough man charged with drug dealing after being found with over 200 wraps of class A drugs
Neighbourhood police officers spotted a man acting suspiciously in an area where Millfield residents have raised concerns about drug dealing on Thursday evening (July 31).
Shorlty afterwards, Mohammed Mayar, 22, of no known address was arrested in Century Square and found with a bag of more than 200 wraps of class A drugs.
He has since been charged with possession with intent to supply a class A drug and possession with intent to supply crack cocaine.
He appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates' Court on Saturday (August 2) where he was remanded in custody until his next appearance at Cambridge Crown Court on 29 August.