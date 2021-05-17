Peterborough man charged with carrying out sword attack in city which left man seriously hurt
A Peterborough man is due in court today charged with carrying out an attack with a sword in the city which left a man seriously injured.
Police were called at about 9.15am on Saturday morning with reports of violence in Crown Street, New England.
A man in his 40s suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.
Georgica Radu, 33, of Crown Street, was arrested and has since been charged with assault causing grievous bodily harm (GBH), possession of a weapon in a public place, namely a sword, and indecent exposure.
He has been remanded to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today.
Anyone with information about the incident should contact police via their online webchat function quoting 35/29608/21. Those without internet access should call 101.
Police have confirmed the incident has no connection to an incident which occurred in the same street last week which saw a man die from stab wounds.