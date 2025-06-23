Peterborough man charged over double stabbing in city centre
A 999 call was made just before 2.30am reporting two men had been stabbed in Geneva Street, off Broadway on Friday morning (June 20).
Two men, one his 30s and the other in his 40s, were taken to Peterborough City Hospital – one with serious injuries and the other with life-threatening injuries.
Kris Stimson, 45, of Greenham, Bretton, Peterborough was arrested on Friday morning and has since been charged with two counts of assault causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent and being in possession of a knife in a public place.
He was remanded in custody to appear at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (June 21)