Peterborough man charged in connection with series of sex assaults at city footbridge

Man due in Magistrates’ Court today
By Stephen Briggs
Published 7th Feb 2024, 09:03 GMT
A Peterborough man will appear in court today after being charged in connection with a series of sexual assaults in the city.

James Venturi, 36, of Bringhurst, Peterborough has been charged with three counts of sexual assault. He will appear at Peterborough Magistrates' Court today (7 February).

It is alleged that three women were assaulted on or near the footbridge over the railway between Marholm Road, Walton, and Wedgwood Way, Bretton, between Monday 22 January and Monday last week (29 January).

All three assaults happened between 6.30am and 7.30am.