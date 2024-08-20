Peterborough man charged after Hampton collision which left person seriously injured

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Crash happened on Friday evening in Natures Way

A person was left seriously injured after a collision between a car and a motorbike in Peterborough.

Emergency services were called at about 8pm, 16 August, with reports of a collision on Natures Way, Hampton Hargate to a collision involving two vehicles, a car, and a motorcycle.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers and medics attended the scene. One person was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The collision happened on Natures Way in Hampton

“James Marchant, 35, of Arundel Road, Peterborough, has been charged with fail to provide specimen for analysis. He is due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on 4 September.”

Police said that another man, aged in his 30s, had also been arrested on suspicion of drink driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop at a scene of an accident in relation to the collision. The man has been bailed until November.