Peterborough man charged after alleged city centre attack

A man has been charged following a punch in Peterborough city centre on Saturday (August 30).

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ashley McMillan (30) of Oundle Road will appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Monday (September 1) charged with causing Grievous Bodily Harm after allegedly punching a man outside of Tesco on Broadway in the early hours of Saturday morning.

A police cordon was seen around the shop into Saturday.

The victim was taken to Addenbrooke’s hospital in Cambridge where he remains today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cordon in place on Broadway. Photo: PT reader.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Constabulary said: “Ashley McMillan, 30, of Oundle Road, Peterborough, has been charged with S18 GBH following this incident and is due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court this morning.”