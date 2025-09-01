Peterborough man charged after alleged city centre attack

By Ben Jones
Published 1st Sep 2025, 12:51 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2025, 13:54 BST
A man has been charged following a punch in Peterborough city centre on Saturday (August 30).

Ashley McMillan (30) of Oundle Road will appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Monday (September 1) charged with causing Grievous Bodily Harm after allegedly punching a man outside of Tesco on Broadway in the early hours of Saturday morning.

A police cordon was seen around the shop into Saturday.

The victim was taken to Addenbrooke’s hospital in Cambridge where he remains today.

The cordon in place on Broadway. Photo: PT reader.placeholder image
The cordon in place on Broadway. Photo: PT reader.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Constabulary said: “Ashley McMillan, 30, of Oundle Road, Peterborough, has been charged with S18 GBH following this incident and is due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court this morning.”

