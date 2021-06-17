Peterborough man caught breaching restraining order on doorbell camera footage

A Peterborough man was caught breaching a restraining order thanks to doorbell camera footage.

By Stephen Briggs
Thursday, 17th June 2021, 11:50 am

Callum Bermingham, 32, breached the order by calling and then visiting his ex-partner’s home on 15 January.

Bermingham, of Acer Road, Peterborough, was arrested and refused to be interviewed but later pleaded guilty to two counts of harassment – breach of a restraining order.

Police had been given doorbell footage showing him knocking at the door.

Court news

Bermingham was jailed for 32 weeks at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday (11 June) and also handed a five-year restraining order, but walked free due to time served on remand.

Detective Constable Robert Giffen, who investigated, said: “We take breaches of restraining orders very seriously and will do all we can to bring offenders before the courts.”