Naweed Khaliq, 42, stole two coats and a pair of trousers from the city store on March 4.

He was identified via CCTV, arrested and charged with theft from a shop.

Khaliq, of Towler Street, Peterborough, admitted the charge and on Thursday (May 26) at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court was given a Criminal Behaviour Order.

Naweed Khaliq.

The order bans him from entering any H&M store in Cambridgeshire, or Queensgate Shopping Centre in Peterborough, for two years – unless he has a medical or support appointment.

PC Jennifer Hargreaves said: “Khaliq casually strolled into the shop, picked up the items and walked out again with absolutely no intention of paying.

“I’m pleased this Criminal Behaviour Order has now been put in place to help prevent further thefts.