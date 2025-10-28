A thief who plagued Co-ops across Peterborough in a spree lasting more than a month has been jailed and banned from all of the shops in the county.

Joshua Beeston, 28, committed 15 shopliftings across Peterborough between September 13 and October 19, stealing almost £900 of items from Co-ops in Eye, Werrington, Hampton Gardens, and Orton Longueville.

Beeston, of no fixed address, admitted the offences at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (October 23).

He was jailed for 18 weeks and handed a two-year criminal behaviour order (CBO) which bans him from entering any Co-op in Cambridgeshire.

Joshua Beeston.

PC Jack Jenkins, from the northern spree offender team, said: “This year alone, Beeston has been convicted of 39 shoplifting offences – 35 of these from a Co-op.

“We are thankful to the stores that worked with us by reporting incidents and providing vital evidence, as this has allowed us to secure a court order which will give us greater powers to tackle his offending.”