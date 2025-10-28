Peterborough man banned from every Co-op in Cambridgeshire after 35 shoplifting offences in a year

By Ben Jones
Published 28th Oct 2025, 11:49 GMT
A thief who plagued Co-ops across Peterborough in a spree lasting more than a month has been jailed and banned from all of the shops in the county.

Joshua Beeston, 28, committed 15 shopliftings across Peterborough between September 13 and October 19, stealing almost £900 of items from Co-ops in Eye, Werrington, Hampton Gardens, and Orton Longueville.

Most Popular

Beeston, of no fixed address, admitted the offences at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (October 23).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was jailed for 18 weeks and handed a two-year criminal behaviour order (CBO) which bans him from entering any Co-op in Cambridgeshire.

Joshua Beeston.placeholder image
Joshua Beeston.

PC Jack Jenkins, from the northern spree offender team, said: “This year alone, Beeston has been convicted of 39 shoplifting offences – 35 of these from a Co-op.

“We are thankful to the stores that worked with us by reporting incidents and providing vital evidence, as this has allowed us to secure a court order which will give us greater powers to tackle his offending.”

News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice