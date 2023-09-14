News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough man arrested on suspicion of rape is released on bail

The man was arrested in connection with a serious sexual assault in the city that happened in August
By Stephen Briggs
Published 14th Sep 2023, 09:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 09:32 BST
A man who was arrested on suspicion of rape following a serious sexual assault in Peterborough has been released on bail.

Yesterday (September 13) police said the 21-year-old was arrested in connection with the attack on a woman, who is aged in her 30s, that happened between 2.30am and 3.50am on 20 August in the underpass between Bourges Boulevard and Westfield Road.

The man was taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station for questioning by detectives.

Today police have said the man has been released on bail until 12 December.

Officers are still appealing for witnesses to come forward and help with the investigation. Anyone with information should visit Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s website quoting incident number 35/62429/23. Alternatively call 101. There is also the opportunity to report anonymously via charity Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111.