Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man who was arrested on suspicion of rape following a serious sexual assault in Peterborough has been released on bail.

Yesterday (September 13) police said the 21-year-old was arrested in connection with the attack on a woman, who is aged in her 30s, that happened between 2.30am and 3.50am on 20 August in the underpass between Bourges Boulevard and Westfield Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The man was taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station for questioning by detectives.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Today police have said the man has been released on bail until 12 December.