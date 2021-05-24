Peterborough man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after crash which shut main road in city

Emergency services were called at 5.37pm yesterday (23 May) with reports of a collision involving two cars in Bretton Way, Peterborough.

A Police spokesman said: “The collision, which involved an Audi Q7 and a Renault Clio, resulted in multiple people receiving minor injuries.

“The road was closed while the incident was dealt with and the vehicles recovered.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police