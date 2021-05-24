Peterborough man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after crash which shut main road in city
A Peterborough man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a crash which shut a main road in the city
Monday, 24th May 2021, 2:17 pm
Emergency services were called at 5.37pm yesterday (23 May) with reports of a collision involving two cars in Bretton Way, Peterborough.
A Police spokesman said: “The collision, which involved an Audi Q7 and a Renault Clio, resulted in multiple people receiving minor injuries.
“The road was closed while the incident was dealt with and the vehicles recovered.
“A 45-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of drink driving. He remains in custody.”