Peterborough man arrested on suspicion of being involved in county lines drug dealing
A Peterborough man has been arrested on suspicion of being involved in county lines drug dealing.
Wednesday, 19th May 2021, 4:19 pm
Police carried out a warrant at the man’s home in Paston yon Tuesday, where items including cash and substances suspected to be drugs were found.
The 22-year-old is in police custody in connection with the discovery.
Anyone with information about drug dealing should call Cambridgeshire police on 101.