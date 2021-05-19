Peterborough man arrested on suspicion of being involved in county lines drug dealing

A Peterborough man has been arrested on suspicion of being involved in county lines drug dealing.

By Stephen Briggs
Wednesday, 19th May 2021, 4:19 pm

Police carried out a warrant at the man’s home in Paston yon Tuesday, where items including cash and substances suspected to be drugs were found.

The 22-year-old is in police custody in connection with the discovery.

Anyone with information about drug dealing should call Cambridgeshire police on 101.

The raid was carried out on Tuesday
