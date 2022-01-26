Peterborough man arrested on suspicion of arson after fire started at city home

Emergency services were called at around 9pm last night to a fire at a home in Freston, Paston.

Firefighters from Peterborough Volunteer Fire Brigade, Stanground and Whittlesey all attended the scene to tackle the blaze.

No-one was seriously injured in the fire - but one man was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life, and taken to hospital.

Police are still at the scene of the blaze this morning

Scenes of crime officers remain at the scene this morning, and the house is cordoned off while investigations take place.

Today a Cambridgeshire police spokesman said; “We were informed by the Fire service at 9pm last night (25 January) of an ongoing fire at a house in Freston, Paston Ridings.

“Police attended and arrested a 42-year-old man from Peterborough on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life, threats to kill and assaulting an emergency worker.

“The man was taken to Peterborough City Hospital as a precaution where he remains.

“The fire was brought under control and no one else was injured.”

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said; “Firefighters from Peterborough Volunteer Fire Brigade, Stanground and Whittlesey responded to reports of a house fire on Freston, Paston at around 9pm last night.

“Wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters used a hose reel to extinguish the fire.

“All people inside the property were accounted for.

“Crews returned to their stations by 10.10pm.

“The cause of the fire is under investigation.”

