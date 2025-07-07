Peterborough man arrested after 'potentially dangerous' goods seized at car boot sale

A Peterborough man has been arrested after ‘potentially dangerous’ goods were seized at a car boot sale.

The 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods following an operation at a Northamptonshire sale at the end of June.

Northamptonshire Police said the ‘potentially dangerous fake goods' that were seized from the Irthlingborough sale included clothing, footwear, and fake Apple Air Pods and headphones.

Illegal single use vapes were also seized during the operation, which included police and trading standards officers from North Northamptonshire Council.

Sergeant Glenn Thompson, of Wellingborough Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “This operation was part of a planned event that we had developed intelligence around over the last few months.

“Plain clothes officers were used to look for and identify suspected offenders and identify possible stolen or counterfeit goods, and working closely with our Trading Standards partners gave us additional powers and resources for this operation.

“The public are usually unaware of the wider picture, where criminal groups will use car boot sales to forward on stolen or counterfeit goods.

“With counterfeit goods, there is no going back to the seller if there is an issue. Goods are often of inferior quality and not tested to British or international safety standards which could put people at risk of harm.

“Following this successful operation, we’ll continue to develop further intelligence and work with our partners for future disruptions of illegal activity.”

Cllr Kirk Harrison, North Northamptonshire Council’s Executive Member for Regulatory Services, said: “Our Trading Standards team plays a vital role in protecting the public from unsafe and potentially dangerous goods.

“This recent joint operation with our Police partners is a clear example of their commitment to keeping our communities safe. We will not tolerate the sale of items that put people at risk, and we’re grateful for the vigilance and hard work of our officers in ensuring that these events remain safe places to shop.”

“Theft from our stores will not be tolerated"

A number of operations have taken place at Peterborough car boot sales in recent months, with thousands of pounds worth of goods seized.

The action in Peterborough took place after businesses spoke out over concerns about stolen goods being sold at the sales.

Pep Cipriano, chief operating officer for Peterborough Positive, which provided funds towards the Peterborough police operation, said: “The action came after a number of retailers told us at a meeting that they suspected that goods stolen from their stores were being sold at the car boot sale.

"I am very pleased with the outcome of the action and it shows that theft from our stores will not be tolerated.”

During one operation at the Wellington Car Boot sale more than 675 items with an approximate sale value of over £10,000 that were surrendered or abandoned on the site were removed by officers with the co-operation of licence holders.

The 37-year-old Peterborough man arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods in Northamptonshire was released under investigation, with enquiries continuing.