Peterborough man arrested after 12 people found in the back of a lorry

Five women and seven men ‘deemed safe and well’ after being found in Essex
By Stephen Briggs
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 10:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 10:12 BST

A Peterborough man has been arrested after 12 people were found in the back of a lorry.

The five women and seven men were deemed ‘safe and well’ by police after the discovery, which was made on Wednesday in Essex.

A spokesperson for Essex Police said: “We were called to Essex Regiment Way shortly after 9am on 21 June following the concern around a group of people being located in the back of a lorry.

Police said the 12 people were deemed 'safe and well'Police said the 12 people were deemed 'safe and well'
“The 12 people in the back of the lorry received a medical assessment and were deemed safe and well. Following this, the five women and seven men were arrested on suspicion of immigration offences.

“A 54-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of facilitating the commission of a breach of UK immigration law. He has since been released on bail whilst enquiries continue.”