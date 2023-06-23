Peterborough man arrested after 12 people found in the back of a lorry

A Peterborough man has been arrested after 12 people were found in the back of a lorry.

The five women and seven men were deemed ‘safe and well’ by police after the discovery, which was made on Wednesday in Essex.

A spokesperson for Essex Police said: “We were called to Essex Regiment Way shortly after 9am on 21 June following the concern around a group of people being located in the back of a lorry.

Police said the 12 people were deemed 'safe and well'

“The 12 people in the back of the lorry received a medical assessment and were deemed safe and well. Following this, the five women and seven men were arrested on suspicion of immigration offences.