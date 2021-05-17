Peterborough man appears in crown court charged with murder

Bradley Plavecz, 20, of Arkwright Way in Gunthorpe, appeared at the court via video link this morning after being charged with the murder of 22-year-old Daniel Szalasny, of Princes Gardens in Eastfield.

Daniel died from stab wounds following an incident at a flat in Crown Street, New England on Saturday, May 8.

Wearing a grey top with a blue towel draped on his shoulders, Plavecz spoke only to confirm his identity, and was remanded into custody by Judge Sean Enright ahead of the next hearing.

Daniel Szalasny

He is scheduled to appear at the court next on June 17, where it is expected he will enter a plea.

The trial is currently scheduled to take place on January 10 next year, with a time estimate of six days.

Officers were called to the address at 5am with reports o a fight.

Despite efforts from paramedics, Daniel was pronounced dead at the scene. A post mortem examination took place last Monday (10 May) which concluded he died as a result of a stab wound to his chest.

A 35-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman were arrested in Paston on suspicion of assisting an offender, as well as a 29-year-old man who was arrested in Peterborough for the same offence.