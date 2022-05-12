A man from Peterborough has appeared in court after he was charged with ten domestic abuse related offences.
Ben Richardson, 40, was arrested in Gunthorpe on Tuesday evening (10 May) following concerns being reported to police about ongoing domestic abuse.
This morning (Thursday, 12 May), he was charged with six counts of assault causing actual bodily harm (ABH), assault by beating, two counts of criminal damage to a door, and engaging in coercive or controlling behaviour, namely preventing the victim from seeing her friends and family, stopping her from attending medical appointments, controlling her money, controlling what she ate and controlling messages sent on social media.
All offences related to the period of between January and May this year.
Richardson, of Mendip Grove, Gunthorpe, appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court this morning where he has been remanded in prison to appear at Peterborough Crown Court on 9 June.