A man from Peterborough has appeared in court after he was charged with ten domestic abuse related offences.

Ben Richardson, 40, was arrested in Gunthorpe on Tuesday evening (10 May) following concerns being reported to police about ongoing domestic abuse.

This morning (Thursday, 12 May), he was charged with six counts of assault causing actual bodily harm (ABH), assault by beating, two counts of criminal damage to a door, and engaging in coercive or controlling behaviour, namely preventing the victim from seeing her friends and family, stopping her from attending medical appointments, controlling her money, controlling what she ate and controlling messages sent on social media.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peterborough Crown Court. Richardson will appear at the court next month

All offences related to the period of between January and May this year.