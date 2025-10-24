A Peterborough man has admitted making nearly 300 indecent images of children.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Goulding (22) appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Friday (October 24) where he pleaded guilty to three counts of making an indecent image of a child.

The three counts relate to the three different categories of images, with Category A deemed the most severe, down to Category C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Goulding pleaded guilty to making 86 Category A images, 56 Category B images and 147 Category C images – a total of 289 images.

Peterborough Magistrates Court

In this case, the act of ‘making’ images relates to downloading them from the internet.

The offences were said to have taken place on October 28 2024.

Pretty Barber, prosecuting, told the court the counts included both still images and videos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said police had executed a warrant at Goulding’s home after receiving intelligence about his offending. They then seized a device.

Ms Barber said that the case was aggravated by the fact there were videos as well as still images, and said it was a ‘deliberate or systematic searching method that had been used.

She that Goulding, who wore a suit to the hearing, has no previous convictions, and that the starting point for sentences was one year custody.

Rebecca Keough, defending, asked the court to adjourn sentencing to allow a pre sentence report – with all sentencing options left open – to be prepared by the probation service.

Chair magistrate Alison Marsh agreed, and Goulding was granted bail until the sentencing hearing, which will take place on November 28.

He was told notification requirements were now in place.