Peterborough Magistrates' Court: Speeding doctor avoids totting ban in latest sentencing hearings
Results of sentencing hearings at Peterborough Magistrates' Court
March 9
Shirin Pura (45) of Charter Way, London
Found guilty of speeding (102mph in a 70mph zone)
Fined £553, victim surcharge £55, costs £620. Six points on licence
March 10
Gregory Finnerty (41) of Farm Road, Edgeware
Found guilty of drug driving (cannabis)
Fined £623, victim surcharge £249, costs £650. Disqualified from driving for 12 months
Mandeep Panesar (38) of Outhouse, Birmingham
Guilty plea to possession of a class B drug (cannabis)
Fined £80, victim surcharge £32, costs £85
Aaron Campbell (28) of Pigeon Street, Walpole St Andrew
Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (cannabis)
Conditional discharge for three months, victim surcharge £26, costs £85
March 13
Kevin Grajewski (27) of Jones Hill, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (102mph in a 70mph zone)
Fined £453, victim surcharge £45, costs £110. Six points on licence
Jamie Loryman (48) of Anglian Place, Burton End
Found guilty of speeding (94mph in a 50mph zone)
Fined £660, victim surcharge £106, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for 56 days
Rufus Onyinah (22) of Manton, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £346, victim surcharge £35, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months
Sara Jackson (51) of Hayes Walk, Elton
Guilty plea to speeding (71mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £40, victim surcharge £16, costs £110. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family
Dr Francesco Palazzo (32) of Secret Garden, Leeds
Guilty plea speeding (48mph in a 40mph zone)
Fined £169, victim surcharge £68, costs £110. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification - impact on colleagues and patients at hospital where he works
Iftikhar Ahmad (57) of Napleton Lane, Kempsey
Guilty plea to speeding (82mph in a 70mph zone)
Fined £166, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months
Callum Lytle (24) of Churchill Road, Stamford
Guilty plea to speeding (68mph in a 40mph zone)
Fined £346, victim surcharge £138, costs £110. Six points on licence
Faye Vaughan (41) of High Street, Ketton
Guilty plea to speeding (100mph in a 70mph zone)
Fined £116, victim surcharge £46, costs £110. Six points on licence
March 14
Charlene Gill (40) of Wedgewood Drive, Harlow
Found guilty of failing to give information relating to a driver
Fined £300, victim surcharge £120, costs £300. Six points on licence