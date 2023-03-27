News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough Magistrates' Court: Speeding doctor avoids totting ban in latest sentencing hearings

Results of sentencing hearings at Peterborough Magistrates' Court

By Stephen Briggs
Published 27th Mar 2023, 05:00 BST- 2 min read

March 9

Shirin Pura (45) of Charter Way, London

Found guilty of speeding (102mph in a 70mph zone)

The latest sentencing results from Peterborough Magistrates' Court
Fined £553, victim surcharge £55, costs £620. Six points on licence

March 10

Gregory Finnerty (41) of Farm Road, Edgeware

Found guilty of drug driving (cannabis)

Fined £623, victim surcharge £249, costs £650. Disqualified from driving for 12 months

Mandeep Panesar (38) of Outhouse, Birmingham

Guilty plea to possession of a class B drug (cannabis)

Fined £80, victim surcharge £32, costs £85

Aaron Campbell (28) of Pigeon Street, Walpole St Andrew

Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (cannabis)

Conditional discharge for three months, victim surcharge £26, costs £85

March 13

Kevin Grajewski (27) of Jones Hill, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (102mph in a 70mph zone)

Fined £453, victim surcharge £45, costs £110. Six points on licence

Jamie Loryman (48) of Anglian Place, Burton End

Found guilty of speeding (94mph in a 50mph zone)

Fined £660, victim surcharge £106, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for 56 days

Rufus Onyinah (22) of Manton, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £346, victim surcharge £35, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months

Sara Jackson (51) of Hayes Walk, Elton

Guilty plea to speeding (71mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £40, victim surcharge £16, costs £110. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family

Dr Francesco Palazzo (32) of Secret Garden, Leeds

Guilty plea speeding (48mph in a 40mph zone)

Fined £169, victim surcharge £68, costs £110. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification - impact on colleagues and patients at hospital where he works

Iftikhar Ahmad (57) of Napleton Lane, Kempsey

Guilty plea to speeding (82mph in a 70mph zone)

Fined £166, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months

Callum Lytle (24) of Churchill Road, Stamford

Guilty plea to speeding (68mph in a 40mph zone)

Fined £346, victim surcharge £138, costs £110. Six points on licence

Faye Vaughan (41) of High Street, Ketton

Guilty plea to speeding (100mph in a 70mph zone)

Fined £116, victim surcharge £46, costs £110. Six points on licence

March 14

Charlene Gill (40) of Wedgewood Drive, Harlow

Found guilty of failing to give information relating to a driver

Fined £300, victim surcharge £120, costs £300. Six points on licence

