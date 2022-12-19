Peterborough Magistrates' Court sentencing results: Five motorists get driving bans
December 7
Syuleyman Enhyar (28) of Newton Place, Haverhill
Guilty plea to speeding (65mph in a 50mph zone)
Fined £280, victim surcharge £34, costs £90. Disqualified from driving for six months
Filip Kudrik (42) of Alexandra Road, Peterborough
Guilty of driving with no insurance
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Disqualified from driving for six months
Adrian Sofischi (20) of Eye Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence
Guilty plea to speeding (49mph in a 40mph zone)
Fined £120, victim surcharge £34, costs £90. DIsqualified from driving for six months
Martin Greenhow (59) of Toftland, Peterborough
Guilty of driving a vehicle that exceeded the maximum axle weight
Fined £146, victim surcharge £58, costs £151
Greenhow Scaffolding Ltd, of Eastfield Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving a vehicle that exceeded the maximum axle weight
Fined £2,200, victim surcharge £880, costs £245
Abdulaziz Salih (26) of Clipston Walk, Peterborough
Guilty plea to depositing controlled waste on Clipston Walk
Fined £40, victim surcharge £34, costs £276
Carz4less Ltd, of Springbank Road, London
Found guilty of driving a vehicle that exceeded the maximum axle weight
Fined £990, victim surcharge £99, costs £791
Oskar Dychtanowski, of Lansdown Drive, Retford
Guilty plea to driving a vehicle that exceeded the maximum weight
Fined £196, victim surcharge £34, costs £197
Stephen Johnstone (59) of Stafford Street, Gillingham
Found guilty of driving a vehicle that exceeded the maximum weight
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £197
O E Removals Ltd, of Lansdown Road, Retford
Guilty plea to driving a vehicle that exceeded the maximum weight
Fined £166, victim surcharge £34, costs £307
Arron Clegg (31) of Tennyson Drive, Blackpool
Guilty plea to driving a vehicle that exceeded the maximum weight
Fined £163, victim surcharge £34, costs £223
Ammaar Mansoor (25) of Mere Road, Leicester
Guilty plea to speeding (103mph in a 70mph zone)
Fined £365, victim surcharge £34, costs £90. Six points on licence
Masterfitter Windows Ltd, of Rhydlewis, Llandysul
Guilty plea to driving a vehicle that exceeded the maximum weight
Fined £245, victim surcharge £34, costs £233
Sabrina Hassam, of Park Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to to not taking all reasonable measures on the transfer of waste
Fined £480, victim surcharge £48, costs £199
Janos Horvath, of Gladstone Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to depositing controlled waste on Springfield Road, Peterborough
Fined £433, victim surcharge £43, costs £475
Matthew Tolcher (33) of Bourne Road, Essendine
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to failing to stop for a red light
Guilty plea to driving other than accordance with a licence
Fined £350, victim surcharge £34, costs £90
Charlie Webb (24) of Walton Road, Marchland St James
Guilty plea to failing to comply with duty of care to secure that the transfer of household waste produced on the property was to an authorised person
Fined £40, victim surcharge £34, costs £583
December 9
Daniel Devon (35) of Stukeley Close, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving while disqualified
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (cannabis)
Community order – Thinking Skills Programme for 50 days. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 25 days. Fined £120, victim surcharge £95, costs £145. Six points on licence
Jamie Morris (21) of Mealsgate, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (106ugs of alcohol in 100ml of blood)
Fined £345, victim surcharge £138, costs £105, Disqualified from driving for 12 months – can be reduced by three months if course completed by 8/7/23
December 12
Karolis Zukauskas (24) of Palace Gardens, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to driving while disqualified
Fined £200. SIx points on licence
Daniel Atkins (42) of Jupiter Avenue, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (72mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £169, victim surcharge £34. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family
Michael Bassam (38) of Victory Avenue, Whittlesey
Guilty plea to failing to provide information relating to the identification of a driver
Fined £576, victim surcharge £230, costs £110. Six points on licence
Petru Ciobanu (29) of Vinery Way, Cambridge
Guilty plea to failing to give information relating to a driver
Fined £500, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Six points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family
Dennis Goulding (71) of Viney Close, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence
Fined £120, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Six points on licence
Nigel Routledge (60) of Fishpond Lane, Holbeach
Guilty plea to speeding (50mph in a 40mph zone)
Fined £123, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months
Katherine Watt (37) of Queens Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £123, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Six points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on defendant’s health
Laura Widdowson (33) of Bytham Road, Creeton
Guilty plea to speeding (71mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £84, victim surcharge £34. Three points on licence