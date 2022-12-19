Peterborough Magistrates' Court sentencing results: Five motorists get driving bans

December 7

Syuleyman Enhyar (28) of Newton Place, Haverhill

Guilty plea to speeding (65mph in a 50mph zone)

The latest sentencing results from Peterborough Magistrates' Court

Fined £280, victim surcharge £34, costs £90. Disqualified from driving for six months

Filip Kudrik (42) of Alexandra Road, Peterborough

Guilty of driving with no insurance

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Disqualified from driving for six months

Adrian Sofischi (20) of Eye Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence

Guilty plea to speeding (49mph in a 40mph zone)

Fined £120, victim surcharge £34, costs £90. DIsqualified from driving for six months

Martin Greenhow (59) of Toftland, Peterborough

Guilty of driving a vehicle that exceeded the maximum axle weight

Fined £146, victim surcharge £58, costs £151

Greenhow Scaffolding Ltd, of Eastfield Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving a vehicle that exceeded the maximum axle weight

Fined £2,200, victim surcharge £880, costs £245

Abdulaziz Salih (26) of Clipston Walk, Peterborough

Guilty plea to depositing controlled waste on Clipston Walk

Fined £40, victim surcharge £34, costs £276

Carz4less Ltd, of Springbank Road, London

Found guilty of driving a vehicle that exceeded the maximum axle weight

Fined £990, victim surcharge £99, costs £791

Oskar Dychtanowski, of Lansdown Drive, Retford

Guilty plea to driving a vehicle that exceeded the maximum weight

Fined £196, victim surcharge £34, costs £197

Stephen Johnstone (59) of Stafford Street, Gillingham

Found guilty of driving a vehicle that exceeded the maximum weight

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £197

O E Removals Ltd, of Lansdown Road, Retford

Guilty plea to driving a vehicle that exceeded the maximum weight

Fined £166, victim surcharge £34, costs £307

Arron Clegg (31) of Tennyson Drive, Blackpool

Guilty plea to driving a vehicle that exceeded the maximum weight

Fined £163, victim surcharge £34, costs £223

Ammaar Mansoor (25) of Mere Road, Leicester

Guilty plea to speeding (103mph in a 70mph zone)

Fined £365, victim surcharge £34, costs £90. Six points on licence

Masterfitter Windows Ltd, of Rhydlewis, Llandysul

Guilty plea to driving a vehicle that exceeded the maximum weight

Fined £245, victim surcharge £34, costs £233

Sabrina Hassam, of Park Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to to not taking all reasonable measures on the transfer of waste

Fined £480, victim surcharge £48, costs £199

Janos Horvath, of Gladstone Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to depositing controlled waste on Springfield Road, Peterborough

Fined £433, victim surcharge £43, costs £475

Matthew Tolcher (33) of Bourne Road, Essendine

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to failing to stop for a red light

Guilty plea to driving other than accordance with a licence

Fined £350, victim surcharge £34, costs £90

Charlie Webb (24) of Walton Road, Marchland St James

Guilty plea to failing to comply with duty of care to secure that the transfer of household waste produced on the property was to an authorised person

Fined £40, victim surcharge £34, costs £583

December 9

Daniel Devon (35) of Stukeley Close, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving while disqualified

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (cannabis)

Community order – Thinking Skills Programme for 50 days. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 25 days. Fined £120, victim surcharge £95, costs £145. Six points on licence

Jamie Morris (21) of Mealsgate, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (106ugs of alcohol in 100ml of blood)

Fined £345, victim surcharge £138, costs £105, Disqualified from driving for 12 months – can be reduced by three months if course completed by 8/7/23

December 12

Karolis Zukauskas (24) of Palace Gardens, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to driving while disqualified

Fined £200. SIx points on licence

Daniel Atkins (42) of Jupiter Avenue, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (72mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £169, victim surcharge £34. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family

Michael Bassam (38) of Victory Avenue, Whittlesey

Guilty plea to failing to provide information relating to the identification of a driver

Fined £576, victim surcharge £230, costs £110. Six points on licence

Petru Ciobanu (29) of Vinery Way, Cambridge

Guilty plea to failing to give information relating to a driver

Fined £500, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Six points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family

Dennis Goulding (71) of Viney Close, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence

Fined £120, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Six points on licence

Nigel Routledge (60) of Fishpond Lane, Holbeach

Guilty plea to speeding (50mph in a 40mph zone)

Fined £123, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months

Katherine Watt (37) of Queens Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £123, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Six points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on defendant’s health

Laura Widdowson (33) of Bytham Road, Creeton

Guilty plea to speeding (71mph in a 60mph zone)