Peterborough Magistrates’ Court sentencing results
Results of sentencing hearings at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court
February 18
Michael Cartman (High Road, Chadwell Heath)
Guilty plea to speeding (69mph in a 60mph zone)
Absolute discharge
Lukasz Sudek (38) of Willesden Avenue, Peterborough
Guilty plea to failing to provide a specimen of breath
Guilty plea to resisting a police constable x2
Jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 18 months. Alcohol abstinence Requirement for 28 days. Unpaid work of 120 hours. Victim surcharge £128, costs £300. Disqualified fromd riving for four years - can be reduced by 48 weeks if course completed by 16/12/24
Marius Sioupys (44) of HMP Peterborough
Found guilty of breaching a deportation order
Jailed for 12 weeks. Victim surcharge £128
February 19
Michal Blszczyk (34) of Cowper Road, Huntingdon
Guilty plea to drink driving (65ugs in 100ml of blood)
Guilty plea to failing to surrender to custody
Fined £120, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 19 months - can be reduced by 19 weeks if course completed by 7/2/23
Levi Clarke (25) of The Drive, Peterborough
Guilty plea to criminal damage
Compensation £500
Chloe McCarthy (30) of no fixed abode
Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (cannabis)
Found guilty of stealing tools and a radio
Guilty plea to failing to surrender to custody
Jailed for 12 weeks. Victim surcharge £128
Lee Marr (36) of Buckminster Place, Peterborough
Guilty plea to theft of alcohol (calue £25.78 from Aldi)
Conditional discharge for 18 months. Compensation £25.78, victim surcharge £22, costs £120
Reece Gordon (26) of Whitburn Road, Manchester
Guilty plea to possession of a blade in a public place
Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (cannabis)
Jailed for four months. Victim surcharge £128
February 20
Mohammed Iblal (23) of Vere Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to using a and held phone while driving
Fined £60, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Six points on licence
February 21
Robin Buddle (61) of Flowers Close, Ramsey
Guilty plea to failing to provide a specimen of breath
Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 15 days. Fined £80, victim surcharge £95, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 24 months
Shane Richards (30) of HMP Peterborough
Guilty plea to theft of scratchcards (value £40 from Applegreen Service Station)
Jailed for 10 days. Compensation £40, victim surcharge £88
Kieran Forbes (22) of Holly Blue Gardens, Whittlesey
Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (police officer)
Community order - Unpaid work of 50 hours. Victim surcharge £95, costs £40
Rhys Forbes (24) of Eastern Avenue, Peterborough
Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (police officer)
Guilty plea to obstructing a police constable
Community order - 100 hours unpaid work. Compensation £100, victim surcharge £95, costs £40
Mackenzie Newport (18) of Cranemore, Peterborough
Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (police officer)
Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour x2
Guilty plea to resisting a police constable
Conditional discharge for nine months. Victim surcharge £22, costs £50
Vygantas Narusevicius (52) of Russell Avenue, March
Guilty plea to drink driving (71ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £369, victim surcharge £37, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 22 months - can be reduced by 22 weeks if course completed by 20/4/23
Natalie Renton (24) of Bringhurst, Peterborough
Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (police officer) x2
Guilty plea to criminal damage
Guilty plea to assault by beating x2
Jailed for six months, suspended for 18 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 30 days. Victim surcharge £128
Benjamin Rogers (32) of HMP Peterborough
Guilty plea to criminal damage
Jailed for 14 days. Victim surcharge £128
Mark Jordaan (29) of Lilac Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to failing to provide a specimen of breath
Fined £150, victim surcharge £34, costs £65. Disqualified from driving for six months
Gabriella Batchelor (22) of Belsize Avenue, Peterborough
Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (cannabis)
Conditional discharge for six months. Victim surcharge £22
Anthony Dixon (57) of Beverley Road, London
Guilty plea to entering the football pitch at a designated football match
Fined £333, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Football banning order for three years