Peterborough Magistrates’ Court sentencing results

February 18

Michael Cartman (High Road, Chadwell Heath)

Guilty plea to speeding (69mph in a 60mph zone)

Peterborough Magistrates Court EMN-201001-093745009

Absolute discharge

Lukasz Sudek (38) of Willesden Avenue, Peterborough

Guilty plea to failing to provide a specimen of breath

Guilty plea to resisting a police constable x2

Jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 18 months. Alcohol abstinence Requirement for 28 days. Unpaid work of 120 hours. Victim surcharge £128, costs £300. Disqualified fromd riving for four years - can be reduced by 48 weeks if course completed by 16/12/24

Marius Sioupys (44) of HMP Peterborough

Found guilty of breaching a deportation order

Jailed for 12 weeks. Victim surcharge £128

February 19

Michal Blszczyk (34) of Cowper Road, Huntingdon

Guilty plea to drink driving (65ugs in 100ml of blood)

Guilty plea to failing to surrender to custody

Fined £120, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 19 months - can be reduced by 19 weeks if course completed by 7/2/23

Levi Clarke (25) of The Drive, Peterborough

Guilty plea to criminal damage

Compensation £500

Chloe McCarthy (30) of no fixed abode

Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (cannabis)

Found guilty of stealing tools and a radio

Guilty plea to failing to surrender to custody

Jailed for 12 weeks. Victim surcharge £128

Lee Marr (36) of Buckminster Place, Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft of alcohol (calue £25.78 from Aldi)

Conditional discharge for 18 months. Compensation £25.78, victim surcharge £22, costs £120

Reece Gordon (26) of Whitburn Road, Manchester

Guilty plea to possession of a blade in a public place

Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (cannabis)

Jailed for four months. Victim surcharge £128

February 20

Mohammed Iblal (23) of Vere Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to using a and held phone while driving

Fined £60, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Six points on licence

February 21

Robin Buddle (61) of Flowers Close, Ramsey

Guilty plea to failing to provide a specimen of breath

Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 15 days. Fined £80, victim surcharge £95, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 24 months

Shane Richards (30) of HMP Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft of scratchcards (value £40 from Applegreen Service Station)

Jailed for 10 days. Compensation £40, victim surcharge £88

Kieran Forbes (22) of Holly Blue Gardens, Whittlesey

Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (police officer)

Community order - Unpaid work of 50 hours. Victim surcharge £95, costs £40

Rhys Forbes (24) of Eastern Avenue, Peterborough

Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (police officer)

Guilty plea to obstructing a police constable

Community order - 100 hours unpaid work. Compensation £100, victim surcharge £95, costs £40

Mackenzie Newport (18) of Cranemore, Peterborough

Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (police officer)

Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour x2

Guilty plea to resisting a police constable

Conditional discharge for nine months. Victim surcharge £22, costs £50

Vygantas Narusevicius (52) of Russell Avenue, March

Guilty plea to drink driving (71ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £369, victim surcharge £37, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 22 months - can be reduced by 22 weeks if course completed by 20/4/23

Natalie Renton (24) of Bringhurst, Peterborough

Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (police officer) x2

Guilty plea to criminal damage

Guilty plea to assault by beating x2

Jailed for six months, suspended for 18 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 30 days. Victim surcharge £128

Benjamin Rogers (32) of HMP Peterborough

Guilty plea to criminal damage

Jailed for 14 days. Victim surcharge £128

Mark Jordaan (29) of Lilac Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to failing to provide a specimen of breath

Fined £150, victim surcharge £34, costs £65. Disqualified from driving for six months

Gabriella Batchelor (22) of Belsize Avenue, Peterborough

Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (cannabis)

Conditional discharge for six months. Victim surcharge £22

Anthony Dixon (57) of Beverley Road, London

Guilty plea to entering the football pitch at a designated football match