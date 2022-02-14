Peterborough Magistrates’ Court sentencing results

February 3

Annunziata Vigorito (47) of Maple Drive, Huntingdon

Guilty plea to speeding (69mph in a 60mph zone)

Peterborough Magistrates Court EMN-201001-093745009

Fined £93, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Three points on licence

February 4

Manuela Bissonhe (21) of Skelton Lane, London

Guilty plea to entering into an arrangement which you knew or suspected facilitated the acquisition , retention, use or control of criminal property, namely £3,000

Community order - Unpaid work of 60 hours. Compensation £500, victim surcharge £95, costs £85

Thomas Smiley (32) of no fixed abode

Guilty plea to theft of beauty products (value £543 from Boots)

Guilty plea to interference with a motor vehicle

Guilty plea to theft of toiletry products (value £142.83 from Boots)

Guilty plea to theft of beauty products (value unknown from Boots)

Jailed for two months. Compensation £543

Nathan Ballard (26) of Goldfen Bank, Boston

Guilty plea to dangerous driving

Community order - unpaid work of 100 hours. Victim surcharge £95, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months

Adrian Francis (54) of Queens Walk, Peterborough

Guilty plea to possessed in private a weapon which section 141 of the Criminal Justic Act 1988 applies (two samurai swords, two Shuriken Throwing blades, two concealed straight swords, and a knuckle duster)

Conditional discharge for 12 months, victim surcharge £22, costs £85

Jamie Barnes (44) of Rivendale, Peterborough

Guilty plea to production of class B drugs (cannabis)

Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (cannabis)

Guilty plea to criminal damage

Fined £120, victim surcharge £34, costs £85, compensation £48

Gurjit Singh (29) of Eastfield Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (44ugs in 100ml of breath)

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £346, victim surcharge £35, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months - can be reduced by 13 weeks if course completed by 4/9/22

Mohammed Ali (41) of Pipe Lane, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (157ugs in 100ml of blood)

Community order - curfew between 8pm and 7am for eight weeks. Victim surcharge £95, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for 38 months

Adedeji Ogunleye (31) of Harmony Grove, Peterborough

Guilty plea to failing to provide a specimen of breath

Fined £480, victim surcharge £48, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for 14 months - can be reduced by 14 weeks if course completed by 27/10/22

Andrzej Kazuba (32) of Kingfisher Drive, Wisbech

Guilty plea to failing to provide a specimen of blood

Community order - unpaid work of 120 hours. Victim surcharge £85, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for 18 months - can be reduced by 18 weeks if course completed by 31/1/23

Tristan Lenk (23) of Balland Field, Willingham

Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (cannabis)

Admits breach of conditional discharge

Fined £200, victim surcharge £34, costs £145

Kamil Mateja (32) of Ermine Street, Huntingdon

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to failing to provide a specimen of blood

Community order- unpaid work of 120 hours. Victim surcharge £95, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for 18 months

Jevgenijus Jorik (33) of Rathbone Crescent, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (78ugs in 100ml of breath)

Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £350, victim surcharge £35, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for 19 months - can be reduced by 19 weeks if course completed by 24/2/23

Inga Kirkliene (47) of Cromwell Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (80ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £250, victim surcharge £34, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. Can be reduced by 18 weeks if course completed by 31/1/23

Agnieszka Kowalska-Bukala (33) of Antonia Grove, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (46ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £400, victim surcharge £40, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Can be reduced by 13 weeks if course completed by 5/9/22

Ellie Lewis (29) of Church Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (128ugs in 100ml of breath)

Jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Victim surcharge £128, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for 30 months - can be reduced by 30 weeks if course completed by 7/11/23

Kirsty Lock (39) of St Pegas Road, Peakirk

Guilty plea to drink driving (169ugs in 100ml of blood)

Fined £350, victim surcharge £35, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for 18 months - can be reduced by 18 weeks if course completed by 31/1/23

Ryan Pike (27) of Holmnes Road, Glinton

Guilty plea to driving while disqualified

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £400, victim surcharge £40, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for six months

Paul Beeton (45) of Croyland Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving while disqualified

Fined £150, victim surcharge £34, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for five months

February 7

Alison Carraturo (56) of Lynn Road, Wisbech

Guilty plea to criminal damage

Community order - curfew between 9pm and 6am for three months. Compensation £200

Camile Minlnezk (27) of no fixed abode

Guilty plea to being in an enclosed area for the purpose of theft x9

Fined £100, victim surcharge £34

Bradley Blackwood (36) of Gazeley Gardens, Farcet

Guilty plea to sending an electronic communication which conveyed a threat

Jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 24 months. Must participate in an accredited programme for 50 days. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Unpaid work of 180 hours. Restraining order for two years. Victim surcharge £128, costs £145

Justina Dapkute (30) of Clarkson Avenue, Wisbech

Guilty plea to drink driving (79ugs in 100ml of breath)

Guilty plea to drink driving (92ugs in 100ml of breath)

Jailed for nine weeks, suspended for 18 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 40 days. Unpaid work of 100 hours. Victim surcharge £128, costs £620. DIsqualified from driving for 36 months

Ian Gregory (28) of All Saints Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (101ugs in 100ml of breath)

Community order - Alcohol Treatment Requirement for six months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 15 days. Unpaid work of 60 hours. Victim surcharge £95, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for 18 months

Ryan Wilkinson (24) of Coates Road, Whittlesey

Guilty plea to failing to provide information relating to a driver x2

Fined £400, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months

Kye Cook (19) of Burrowmoor Road, March

Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention

Guilty plea to failing to stop after a collision

Fined 1p. Victim surcharge £34. Eight points on licence

Daniel Hammond (35) of Winwick Road, Great Gidding

Found guilty of speeding (70mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £220, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months

Barbara Jones (67) of Fengate, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £66, victim surcharge £34. Three points on licence

Romaric Kouadio (33) of Howell Drive, Sapley

Guilty plea to speeding (69mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £10, victim surcharge £34. Three points on licence

Aaron Warrener (26) of Brodsworth Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention

Fined £400, victim surcharge £40, costs £110. Six points on licence

Vasile Gheorghe (32) of Atkinson Street, Peterborough

Found guilty of failing to stop after an accident

Found guilty of failing to report an accident

Found guilty of driving without due care and attention

Found guilty of failing to give information relating to a driver

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £110. Six points on licence

Ross Lunch (20) of Jubilee Close, Sandy

Guilty plea to speeding (71mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £66, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Three points on licence

Valerie Peacock (73) of Blenheim Way, Yaxley

Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention

Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence

Guilty plea to failing to stop after an accident

Guilty plea to failing to report an accident

Victim surcharge £34, costs £110, six points on licence

Jay Waller (23) of Fletton Avenue, Peterborough

Guilty plea to failing to stop after an accident

Guilty plea to failing to report an accident

Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention

Fined £346, victim surcharge £35, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months

Andrius Jonusas (39) of Vermuyden Way, Fen Drayton

Guilty plea to speeding (72mph in a 60mph zone)