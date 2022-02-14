Peterborough Magistrates’ Court sentencing results
February 3
Annunziata Vigorito (47) of Maple Drive, Huntingdon
Guilty plea to speeding (69mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £93, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Three points on licence
February 4
Manuela Bissonhe (21) of Skelton Lane, London
Guilty plea to entering into an arrangement which you knew or suspected facilitated the acquisition , retention, use or control of criminal property, namely £3,000
Community order - Unpaid work of 60 hours. Compensation £500, victim surcharge £95, costs £85
Thomas Smiley (32) of no fixed abode
Guilty plea to theft of beauty products (value £543 from Boots)
Guilty plea to interference with a motor vehicle
Guilty plea to theft of toiletry products (value £142.83 from Boots)
Guilty plea to theft of beauty products (value unknown from Boots)
Jailed for two months. Compensation £543
Nathan Ballard (26) of Goldfen Bank, Boston
Guilty plea to dangerous driving
Community order - unpaid work of 100 hours. Victim surcharge £95, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months
Adrian Francis (54) of Queens Walk, Peterborough
Guilty plea to possessed in private a weapon which section 141 of the Criminal Justic Act 1988 applies (two samurai swords, two Shuriken Throwing blades, two concealed straight swords, and a knuckle duster)
Conditional discharge for 12 months, victim surcharge £22, costs £85
Jamie Barnes (44) of Rivendale, Peterborough
Guilty plea to production of class B drugs (cannabis)
Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (cannabis)
Guilty plea to criminal damage
Fined £120, victim surcharge £34, costs £85, compensation £48
Gurjit Singh (29) of Eastfield Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (44ugs in 100ml of breath)
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £346, victim surcharge £35, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months - can be reduced by 13 weeks if course completed by 4/9/22
Mohammed Ali (41) of Pipe Lane, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (157ugs in 100ml of blood)
Community order - curfew between 8pm and 7am for eight weeks. Victim surcharge £95, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for 38 months
Adedeji Ogunleye (31) of Harmony Grove, Peterborough
Guilty plea to failing to provide a specimen of breath
Fined £480, victim surcharge £48, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for 14 months - can be reduced by 14 weeks if course completed by 27/10/22
Andrzej Kazuba (32) of Kingfisher Drive, Wisbech
Guilty plea to failing to provide a specimen of blood
Community order - unpaid work of 120 hours. Victim surcharge £85, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for 18 months - can be reduced by 18 weeks if course completed by 31/1/23
Tristan Lenk (23) of Balland Field, Willingham
Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (cannabis)
Admits breach of conditional discharge
Fined £200, victim surcharge £34, costs £145
Kamil Mateja (32) of Ermine Street, Huntingdon
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to failing to provide a specimen of blood
Community order- unpaid work of 120 hours. Victim surcharge £95, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for 18 months
Jevgenijus Jorik (33) of Rathbone Crescent, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (78ugs in 100ml of breath)
Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £350, victim surcharge £35, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for 19 months - can be reduced by 19 weeks if course completed by 24/2/23
Inga Kirkliene (47) of Cromwell Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (80ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £250, victim surcharge £34, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. Can be reduced by 18 weeks if course completed by 31/1/23
Agnieszka Kowalska-Bukala (33) of Antonia Grove, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (46ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £400, victim surcharge £40, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Can be reduced by 13 weeks if course completed by 5/9/22
Ellie Lewis (29) of Church Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (128ugs in 100ml of breath)
Jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Victim surcharge £128, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for 30 months - can be reduced by 30 weeks if course completed by 7/11/23
Kirsty Lock (39) of St Pegas Road, Peakirk
Guilty plea to drink driving (169ugs in 100ml of blood)
Fined £350, victim surcharge £35, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for 18 months - can be reduced by 18 weeks if course completed by 31/1/23
Ryan Pike (27) of Holmnes Road, Glinton
Guilty plea to driving while disqualified
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £400, victim surcharge £40, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for six months
Paul Beeton (45) of Croyland Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving while disqualified
Fined £150, victim surcharge £34, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for five months
February 7
Alison Carraturo (56) of Lynn Road, Wisbech
Guilty plea to criminal damage
Community order - curfew between 9pm and 6am for three months. Compensation £200
Camile Minlnezk (27) of no fixed abode
Guilty plea to being in an enclosed area for the purpose of theft x9
Fined £100, victim surcharge £34
Bradley Blackwood (36) of Gazeley Gardens, Farcet
Guilty plea to sending an electronic communication which conveyed a threat
Jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 24 months. Must participate in an accredited programme for 50 days. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Unpaid work of 180 hours. Restraining order for two years. Victim surcharge £128, costs £145
Justina Dapkute (30) of Clarkson Avenue, Wisbech
Guilty plea to drink driving (79ugs in 100ml of breath)
Guilty plea to drink driving (92ugs in 100ml of breath)
Jailed for nine weeks, suspended for 18 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 40 days. Unpaid work of 100 hours. Victim surcharge £128, costs £620. DIsqualified from driving for 36 months
Ian Gregory (28) of All Saints Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (101ugs in 100ml of breath)
Community order - Alcohol Treatment Requirement for six months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 15 days. Unpaid work of 60 hours. Victim surcharge £95, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for 18 months
Ryan Wilkinson (24) of Coates Road, Whittlesey
Guilty plea to failing to provide information relating to a driver x2
Fined £400, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months
Kye Cook (19) of Burrowmoor Road, March
Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence
Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention
Guilty plea to failing to stop after a collision
Fined 1p. Victim surcharge £34. Eight points on licence
Daniel Hammond (35) of Winwick Road, Great Gidding
Found guilty of speeding (70mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £220, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months
Barbara Jones (67) of Fengate, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £66, victim surcharge £34. Three points on licence
Romaric Kouadio (33) of Howell Drive, Sapley
Guilty plea to speeding (69mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £10, victim surcharge £34. Three points on licence
Aaron Warrener (26) of Brodsworth Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention
Fined £400, victim surcharge £40, costs £110. Six points on licence
Vasile Gheorghe (32) of Atkinson Street, Peterborough
Found guilty of failing to stop after an accident
Found guilty of failing to report an accident
Found guilty of driving without due care and attention
Found guilty of failing to give information relating to a driver
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £110. Six points on licence
Ross Lunch (20) of Jubilee Close, Sandy
Guilty plea to speeding (71mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £66, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Three points on licence
Valerie Peacock (73) of Blenheim Way, Yaxley
Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention
Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence
Guilty plea to failing to stop after an accident
Guilty plea to failing to report an accident
Victim surcharge £34, costs £110, six points on licence
Jay Waller (23) of Fletton Avenue, Peterborough
Guilty plea to failing to stop after an accident
Guilty plea to failing to report an accident
Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention
Fined £346, victim surcharge £35, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months
Andrius Jonusas (39) of Vermuyden Way, Fen Drayton
Guilty plea to speeding (72mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £66, victim surcharge £34. Three points on licence