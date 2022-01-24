Peterborough Magistrates’ Court sentencing results
Results from sentencing hearings held at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court...
January 7
Matthew Jackson (21) of Troutbeck Close, Peterborough
Guilty plea to criminal damage
Guilty plea to assault by beating
Fined £275, victim surcharge £34, costs £85, compensation £15
Domas Paskauskas (35) of Vere Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (73ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £120, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 19 months - can be reduced by 19 weeks if course completed by 26/1/23
Christina Pepper (42) of Paston Lane, Peterborough
Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour
Conditional discharge for six months. Victim surcharge £22, costs £85
Andrew Suddick (47) of Hunsbury Close, Whittlesey
Guilty plea to drink driving (76ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £370, victim surcharge £37, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 17 months - can be reduced by 17 weeks if course completed by 17/12/22
James Kuc (30) of Peyton Avenue, March
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence
Guilty plea to obstructing a police constable
Fined £468, victim surcharge £47, costs £86. Six points on licence
Mark McMillan (59) of Ermine Crescent, Stilton
Guilty plea to drink driving (208ugs in 100ml of blood)
Guilty plea to failing to stop after an accident
Fined £120, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 22 months - can be reduced by 22 weeks if course completed by 5/4/23
Steven Potter (44) of Hawksbill Way, Peterborough
Guilty plea to causing a public nuisance (taking pictures of females without knowledge or consent
Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Criminal Behaviour Order for 5 years, fined £120, victim surcharge £95
Harry Wright (27) of Heathway, London
Guilty plea to drug driving (cocaine)
Guilty plea to drug driving (benzoylecgonine)
Fined £80, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months
Tom Beaney (32) of Barley Mow Lane, St Albans
Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour
Guilty plea to assault by beating
Fined £350, victim surcharge £35, costs £85
Richard Osborne (35) of Pingle Bank, Holme
Guilty plea to drink driving (56ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £350, victim surcharge £35, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 16 months - can be reduced by four months if course completed by 6/11/22
Bradley Wynne-Heathcote (19) of Geneva Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to criminal damage
Admits breach of supervision requirements
Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (police officer) x5
Jailed for 10 weeks, suspended for 12 months, fined £50,, compensation £500. Restraining order for one year
George Bamsey (22) of Willoughby Road, Bourne
Guilty plea to driving while disqualified
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to failing to stop when required to do so by a constable in uniform
Admits breach of suspended sentence
Jailed for 14 weeks
Robert Cutforth (52) of Eastfield Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to failing to comply with a Community Protection Notice - continued to beg for money
Conditional discharge for six months. Victim surcharge £22
Samuel Laws (24) of Mill Road, Emneth
Guilty plea to drink driving (50ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £450, victim surcharge £45, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 15 months - can be reduced by three months if course completed by 6/11/22
Valerijus Roscenkovas (19) of West Parade, Wisbech
Guilty plea to possession of class A drugs (cocaine)
Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (amphetamine)
Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (police constable)
Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (cannabis)
Jailed for four months, suspended for 12 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 25 days. Unpaid work of 100 hours. Fined £100. Compensation £100
January 10
Lenny Burdett (21) of Holmes Drove, Wisbech
Guilty plea to drug driving (cannabis)
Admits breach of suspended sentence
Fined £100, victim surcharge £34, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for 18 months
Karolis Chromcovas (28) of no fixed abode
Guilty plea to assault by beating x3
Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour
Jailed for 18 weeks. Victim surcharge £128
Phillipa Fallowfield (30) of Essendyke, Peterborough
Guilty plea to causing a nuisance to the public x2
Admits breach of conditional discharge
Jailed for 20 weeks, suspended for 18 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 25 days. Victim surcharge £128, costs £145
Samuel Green (25) of North Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to breach of a Criminal Behaviour Order x3
Guilty plea to theft of gin (value £20.50 from Sainsbury’s)
Admits breach of conditional discharge
Jailed for 16 weeks. Victim surcharge £128
Treymaine Davis (35) of Oaks Cross, Stevenage
Guilty plea to possession of an article for use in the curse of fraud
Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (cannabis)
Guilty plea to fraud
Community order - 70 hours unpaid work. Victim surcharge £95, costs £145
Luminita Mustafa (27) of Bourges Boulevard, Peterborough
Guilty plea to theft if brandy and other items (value £225 from Sainsbury’s)
Jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Compensation £122, victim surcharge £128
Viorel Ratoi (25) of Bourges Boulevard, Peterborough
Guilty plea to theft if brandy and other items (value £225 from Sainsbury’s)
Jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 10 days. Compensation £112, victim surcharge £128
Lewis Brinkley (29) of Beech Lane, Eye
Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention
Guilty plea to failing to stop after an accident
Fined £600, victim surcharge £60, costs £110. Six points on licence
Jak Garner (32) of Doughty Street, Stamford
Guilty plea to speeding (62mph in a 50mph zone)
Guilty plea to speeding
Guilty plea to speeding (58moh in a 50mph zone)
Fined £566, victim surcharge £57, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months
Michal Kloczkowski (39) of Shrub Road, Peterborough
Found guilty of breaching self isolation rules
Fined £1,760, victim surcharge £176, costs £110
Jayne Odogwu (44) of Osier Crescent, London
Found guilty of driving with no insurance
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £110. Six points on licence
Hayley Worby (38) of Violet Avenue, Whittlesey
Guilty plea to speeding (120-230mph in a 70mph zone)
Fined £270, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Six points on licence
January 11
Conor Harris (30) of Eastwood Avenue, March
Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (police officer) x2
Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 10 days. Unpaid work of 40 hours. Victim surcharge £95, costs £200
Martin McDonagh (37) of Greenham, Peterborough
Guilty plea to assault by beating
Guilty plea to criminal damage
Fined £120, victim surcharge £34, costs £125. Compensation £23.96
January 12
Daniel Butcher (39) of no fixed abode
Guilty plea to criminal damage
Guilty plea to whilst upon the railway, throwing an object capable of injuring, damaging or endangering any person or property
Guilty plea to behaving in a disorderly, indecent or offensive manner
Guilty plea to assault by beating
Guilty plea to criminal damage
Jailed for eight weeks. Compensation £100
William THornton (46) of Walnut Mews, Peterborough
Guilty plea to breach of curfew x2
Guilty plea to burglary
Admits breach of suspended sentence
Jailed for 20 weeks, suspended for 24 months. Alcohol Treatment Requirement for six months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 30 days. Fined £100, compensation £100
Tanya Glasson (54) of The Blades, Market Deeping
Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (police officer) x2
Community order - Mental Health Treatment Requirement for 12 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 30 days. Compensation £100
Philip Longmore (20) of Salon Way, Huntingdon
Guilty plea to breaching COVID Tier 4 regulations
Fined £120, victim surcharge £34
January 14
Russell Deeping (52) of Princes Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drug driving (cannabis)
Fined £400, victim surcharge £40, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months
Jake Campen (21) of Essendyke, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drug driving (cannabis)
Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence
Fined £40, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months
Ian Dickinson (35) of Coopers Close, Spalding
Guilty plea to drink driving (133ugs in 100ml of urine)
Fined £330, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months - can be reduced by three months if course completed by 13/8/22
Dominic Houghton (32) of Treeway, Chatteris
Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour
Guilty plea to threatening unlawful violence
Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 50 days. Fined £40, victim surcharge £95, costs £85
Zoe Mace (36) of Osprey, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (51ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £230, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Can be reduced by three months if course completed by 13/8/22
David Bell (56) of Central Avenue, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drug driving (benzoylecgonine)
Fined £40, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 36 months
David Shepherd (45) of Skye Close, Alwalton
Guilty plea to failing to provide a specimen of breath
Fined £153, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months - can be reduced by three months if course completed by 13/8/22
Kacper Zielinski (20) of Crown Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drug driving (amphetamine)
Fined £40, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months
Ben Horrocks (25) of Hawksbill Way, Peterborough
Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour
Guilty plea to using or threatening unlawful violence
Community order - unpaid work of 150 hours. Fined £184, victim surcharge £95. Football banning order for five years