Peterborough Magistrates’ Court sentencing results

January 7

Matthew Jackson (21) of Troutbeck Close, Peterborough

Guilty plea to criminal damage

Guilty plea to assault by beating

Fined £275, victim surcharge £34, costs £85, compensation £15

Domas Paskauskas (35) of Vere Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (73ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £120, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 19 months - can be reduced by 19 weeks if course completed by 26/1/23

Christina Pepper (42) of Paston Lane, Peterborough

Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour

Conditional discharge for six months. Victim surcharge £22, costs £85

Andrew Suddick (47) of Hunsbury Close, Whittlesey

Guilty plea to drink driving (76ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £370, victim surcharge £37, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 17 months - can be reduced by 17 weeks if course completed by 17/12/22

James Kuc (30) of Peyton Avenue, March

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Guilty plea to obstructing a police constable

Fined £468, victim surcharge £47, costs £86. Six points on licence

Mark McMillan (59) of Ermine Crescent, Stilton

Guilty plea to drink driving (208ugs in 100ml of blood)

Guilty plea to failing to stop after an accident

Fined £120, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 22 months - can be reduced by 22 weeks if course completed by 5/4/23

Steven Potter (44) of Hawksbill Way, Peterborough

Guilty plea to causing a public nuisance (taking pictures of females without knowledge or consent

Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Criminal Behaviour Order for 5 years, fined £120, victim surcharge £95

Harry Wright (27) of Heathway, London

Guilty plea to drug driving (cocaine)

Guilty plea to drug driving (benzoylecgonine)

Fined £80, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months

Tom Beaney (32) of Barley Mow Lane, St Albans

Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour

Guilty plea to assault by beating

Fined £350, victim surcharge £35, costs £85

Richard Osborne (35) of Pingle Bank, Holme

Guilty plea to drink driving (56ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £350, victim surcharge £35, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 16 months - can be reduced by four months if course completed by 6/11/22

Bradley Wynne-Heathcote (19) of Geneva Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to criminal damage

Admits breach of supervision requirements

Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (police officer) x5

Jailed for 10 weeks, suspended for 12 months, fined £50,, compensation £500. Restraining order for one year

George Bamsey (22) of Willoughby Road, Bourne

Guilty plea to driving while disqualified

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to failing to stop when required to do so by a constable in uniform

Admits breach of suspended sentence

Jailed for 14 weeks

Robert Cutforth (52) of Eastfield Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to failing to comply with a Community Protection Notice - continued to beg for money

Conditional discharge for six months. Victim surcharge £22

Samuel Laws (24) of Mill Road, Emneth

Guilty plea to drink driving (50ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £450, victim surcharge £45, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 15 months - can be reduced by three months if course completed by 6/11/22

Valerijus Roscenkovas (19) of West Parade, Wisbech

Guilty plea to possession of class A drugs (cocaine)

Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (amphetamine)

Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (police constable)

Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (cannabis)

Jailed for four months, suspended for 12 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 25 days. Unpaid work of 100 hours. Fined £100. Compensation £100

January 10

Lenny Burdett (21) of Holmes Drove, Wisbech

Guilty plea to drug driving (cannabis)

Admits breach of suspended sentence

Fined £100, victim surcharge £34, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for 18 months

Karolis Chromcovas (28) of no fixed abode

Guilty plea to assault by beating x3

Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour

Jailed for 18 weeks. Victim surcharge £128

Phillipa Fallowfield (30) of Essendyke, Peterborough

Guilty plea to causing a nuisance to the public x2

Admits breach of conditional discharge

Jailed for 20 weeks, suspended for 18 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 25 days. Victim surcharge £128, costs £145

Samuel Green (25) of North Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to breach of a Criminal Behaviour Order x3

Guilty plea to theft of gin (value £20.50 from Sainsbury’s)

Admits breach of conditional discharge

Jailed for 16 weeks. Victim surcharge £128

Treymaine Davis (35) of Oaks Cross, Stevenage

Guilty plea to possession of an article for use in the curse of fraud

Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (cannabis)

Guilty plea to fraud

Community order - 70 hours unpaid work. Victim surcharge £95, costs £145

Luminita Mustafa (27) of Bourges Boulevard, Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft if brandy and other items (value £225 from Sainsbury’s)

Jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Compensation £122, victim surcharge £128

Viorel Ratoi (25) of Bourges Boulevard, Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft if brandy and other items (value £225 from Sainsbury’s)

Jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 10 days. Compensation £112, victim surcharge £128

Lewis Brinkley (29) of Beech Lane, Eye

Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention

Guilty plea to failing to stop after an accident

Fined £600, victim surcharge £60, costs £110. Six points on licence

Jak Garner (32) of Doughty Street, Stamford

Guilty plea to speeding (62mph in a 50mph zone)

Guilty plea to speeding

Guilty plea to speeding (58moh in a 50mph zone)

Fined £566, victim surcharge £57, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months

Michal Kloczkowski (39) of Shrub Road, Peterborough

Found guilty of breaching self isolation rules

Fined £1,760, victim surcharge £176, costs £110

Jayne Odogwu (44) of Osier Crescent, London

Found guilty of driving with no insurance

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £110. Six points on licence

Hayley Worby (38) of Violet Avenue, Whittlesey

Guilty plea to speeding (120-230mph in a 70mph zone)

Fined £270, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Six points on licence

January 11

Conor Harris (30) of Eastwood Avenue, March

Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (police officer) x2

Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 10 days. Unpaid work of 40 hours. Victim surcharge £95, costs £200

Martin McDonagh (37) of Greenham, Peterborough

Guilty plea to assault by beating

Guilty plea to criminal damage

Fined £120, victim surcharge £34, costs £125. Compensation £23.96

January 12

Daniel Butcher (39) of no fixed abode

Guilty plea to criminal damage

Guilty plea to whilst upon the railway, throwing an object capable of injuring, damaging or endangering any person or property

Guilty plea to behaving in a disorderly, indecent or offensive manner

Guilty plea to assault by beating

Guilty plea to criminal damage

Jailed for eight weeks. Compensation £100

William THornton (46) of Walnut Mews, Peterborough

Guilty plea to breach of curfew x2

Guilty plea to burglary

Admits breach of suspended sentence

Jailed for 20 weeks, suspended for 24 months. Alcohol Treatment Requirement for six months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 30 days. Fined £100, compensation £100

Tanya Glasson (54) of The Blades, Market Deeping

Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (police officer) x2

Community order - Mental Health Treatment Requirement for 12 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 30 days. Compensation £100

Philip Longmore (20) of Salon Way, Huntingdon

Guilty plea to breaching COVID Tier 4 regulations

Fined £120, victim surcharge £34

January 14

Russell Deeping (52) of Princes Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drug driving (cannabis)

Fined £400, victim surcharge £40, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months

Jake Campen (21) of Essendyke, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drug driving (cannabis)

Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence

Fined £40, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months

Ian Dickinson (35) of Coopers Close, Spalding

Guilty plea to drink driving (133ugs in 100ml of urine)

Fined £330, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months - can be reduced by three months if course completed by 13/8/22

Dominic Houghton (32) of Treeway, Chatteris

Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour

Guilty plea to threatening unlawful violence

Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 50 days. Fined £40, victim surcharge £95, costs £85

Zoe Mace (36) of Osprey, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (51ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £230, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Can be reduced by three months if course completed by 13/8/22

David Bell (56) of Central Avenue, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drug driving (benzoylecgonine)

Fined £40, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 36 months

David Shepherd (45) of Skye Close, Alwalton

Guilty plea to failing to provide a specimen of breath

Fined £153, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months - can be reduced by three months if course completed by 13/8/22

Kacper Zielinski (20) of Crown Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drug driving (amphetamine)

Fined £40, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months

Ben Horrocks (25) of Hawksbill Way, Peterborough

Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour

Guilty plea to using or threatening unlawful violence