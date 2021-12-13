Peterborough Magistrates’ Court sentencing Results

November 24

James Caulfield (37) of Hollow Lane, Ramsey

Guilty plea to theft of change (value £10)

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peterborough Magistrates Court EMN-201001-093819009

Compensation £10

Bartosz Czechowski (34) of Cromwell Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to failing to provide a specimen of urine

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Jailed for eight weeks. Victim surcharge £128. Disqualified from driving for 36 months

Louise Eyles (32) of Hinchcliffe, Peterborough

Guilty plea to assault by beating

Community order - Mental Health Treatment Requirement for `1 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Fined £100, costs £105

David Pollitt (36) of March Riverside, Upwell

Guilty plea to possession of class A drugs (Cocaine)

Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (Cannabis)

Guilty plea to drug driving (cannabis)

Guilty plea to drug driving (cocaine)

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to driving while disqualified

Guilty plea to drug driving (benzoylecgonine)

Jailed for 20 weeks, suspended for 24 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 25 days. Unpaid work of 300 hours. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. Fined £900, victim surcharge £128, costs £145

Hamza Siraj (18) of Fletton Avenue, Peterborough

Guilty plea to possession of an offensive weapon (smashed glass bottle)

Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (police constable)

Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 35 days. Fined £240, compensation £200

Gavin Hutchings (38) of Eyrescroft, Peterborough

Guilty plea to sending messages of a sexual nature to a person aged under 16

Community order - Alcohol Treatment Requirement for six months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 35 days. Unpaid work of 100 hours. Sexual Harm Prevention Order for five years. Victim surcharge £95, costs £105. Defendant to register with police in accordance with sexual offences act for five years.

Marius Nicolae (28) of Buckingham Drive, High Wycombe

Guilty plea to driving while disqualified

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £115, victim surcharge £34, costs £105. Six points on licence

November 25

Gintaras Liaugodas (31) of Hobart Square, Norwich

Guilty plea to assault by beating

Guilty plea to resisting a police constable x2

Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 25 days. Unpaid work of 100 hours. Restraining order for 18 months. Victim surcharge £95, costs £105. Compensation £200

Donald Alexander (44) of Flinders Drive, Peterborough

Found guilty of speeding (72mph in a 60mph zone)

Found guilty of speeding (76mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £346, victim surcharge £35, costs £100. Six points on licence

James Harrison (60) of Crowland Road, Eye

Found guilty of speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £60, victim surcharge £34, costs £100. Three points on licence

December 1

Nadia Rossetti (31) of Eastrea Court, Peterborough

Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (police constable) x2

Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Fined £120, compensation £100, costs £145, victim surcharge £95

Mark Smith (38) of Medworth, Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft of razor blades (value £147 from Tesco)

Jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Victim surcharge £128

Brian Scott (23) of Austin Rise, Burton Latimer

Guilty plea to failing to provide a specimen of breath

Guilty plea to failure to surrender to custody

Guilty plea to driving while disqualified