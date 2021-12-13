Peterborough Magistrates’ Court sentencing Results
Results of sentencing hearings at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court
November 24
James Caulfield (37) of Hollow Lane, Ramsey
Guilty plea to theft of change (value £10)
Compensation £10
Bartosz Czechowski (34) of Cromwell Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to failing to provide a specimen of urine
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence
Jailed for eight weeks. Victim surcharge £128. Disqualified from driving for 36 months
Louise Eyles (32) of Hinchcliffe, Peterborough
Guilty plea to assault by beating
Community order - Mental Health Treatment Requirement for `1 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Fined £100, costs £105
David Pollitt (36) of March Riverside, Upwell
Guilty plea to possession of class A drugs (Cocaine)
Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (Cannabis)
Guilty plea to drug driving (cannabis)
Guilty plea to drug driving (cocaine)
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to driving while disqualified
Guilty plea to drug driving (benzoylecgonine)
Jailed for 20 weeks, suspended for 24 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 25 days. Unpaid work of 300 hours. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. Fined £900, victim surcharge £128, costs £145
Hamza Siraj (18) of Fletton Avenue, Peterborough
Guilty plea to possession of an offensive weapon (smashed glass bottle)
Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (police constable)
Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 35 days. Fined £240, compensation £200
Gavin Hutchings (38) of Eyrescroft, Peterborough
Guilty plea to sending messages of a sexual nature to a person aged under 16
Community order - Alcohol Treatment Requirement for six months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 35 days. Unpaid work of 100 hours. Sexual Harm Prevention Order for five years. Victim surcharge £95, costs £105. Defendant to register with police in accordance with sexual offences act for five years.
Marius Nicolae (28) of Buckingham Drive, High Wycombe
Guilty plea to driving while disqualified
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £115, victim surcharge £34, costs £105. Six points on licence
November 25
Gintaras Liaugodas (31) of Hobart Square, Norwich
Guilty plea to assault by beating
Guilty plea to resisting a police constable x2
Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 25 days. Unpaid work of 100 hours. Restraining order for 18 months. Victim surcharge £95, costs £105. Compensation £200
Donald Alexander (44) of Flinders Drive, Peterborough
Found guilty of speeding (72mph in a 60mph zone)
Found guilty of speeding (76mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £346, victim surcharge £35, costs £100. Six points on licence
James Harrison (60) of Crowland Road, Eye
Found guilty of speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £60, victim surcharge £34, costs £100. Three points on licence
December 1
Nadia Rossetti (31) of Eastrea Court, Peterborough
Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (police constable) x2
Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Fined £120, compensation £100, costs £145, victim surcharge £95
Mark Smith (38) of Medworth, Peterborough
Guilty plea to theft of razor blades (value £147 from Tesco)
Jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Victim surcharge £128
Brian Scott (23) of Austin Rise, Burton Latimer
Guilty plea to failing to provide a specimen of breath
Guilty plea to failure to surrender to custody
Guilty plea to driving while disqualified
Jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 18 months. Unpaid work of 180 hours. Victim surcharge £128, costs £150, disqualified from driving for 36 months - can be reduced by 36 weeks if course completed by 23/1/24