Peterborough Magistrates’ Court sentencing results
Results from sentencing hearings heard at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court
November 10
Jose Da Costa (22) of Glebe Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (cannabis)
Conditional discharge for 12 months. Victim surcharge £20, costs £80
Deimantas Manciunskas (31) of no fixed abode
Guilty plea to drink driving (59ugs in 100ml of breath)
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence
Fined £33, victim surcharge £34, costs £33. Disqualified from driving for 36 months
Karolis Ceponis (28) of Almond Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to criminal damage
Guilty plea to assault by beating
Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 30 days. Unpaid work of 40 hours. Compensation £100, victim surcharge £95, costs £120. Restraining order made for 18 months
Michelle O’Neill (49) of Carter Close, Brampton
Guilty plea to possession of a weapon designed for discharge of noxious liquid
Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (police officer) x2
Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour
Community order - Mental Health Treatment Requirement for 12 months. Compensation £50, victim surcharge £95, costs £55
November 17
Angelo Fichele (42) of Welland Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour x2
Guilty plea to assault
Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 40 days. Restraining order for two years,. Victim surcharge £95, costs £125
Frederick Lamb (39) of no fixed abode
Guilty plea to entering a building as a trespasser with intent to steal
Jailed for 18 weeks. Compensation £250
Carlos Djassa (27) of Freston, Peterborough
Found guilty of possession of an offensive weapon - a sharpened stick
Community order - unpaid work of 100 hours. Victim surcharge £95, costs £100
Kai Daniel (26) of no fixed abode
Guilty plea to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour
Guilty plea t possession of class B drugs (cannabis)Guilty plea to criminal damage x3
Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Unpaid work of 80 hours.
Adam Bates (19) of Juniper Drive, Chatteris
Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence
Fined £300, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Six points on licence
November 23
Alexandru Arvu (23) of Barnstock, Peterborough
Found guilty of failing to give information relating to the identity of a driver
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £300. Six points on licence
Ermir Hoxha (27) of Swan Gardens, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Conditional Discharge for 12 months. Victim surcharge £22, costs £60