Peterborough Magistrates’ Court sentencing results

November 10

Jose Da Costa (22) of Glebe Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (cannabis)

Peterborough Magistrates Court EMN-201001-093819009

Conditional discharge for 12 months. Victim surcharge £20, costs £80

Deimantas Manciunskas (31) of no fixed abode

Guilty plea to drink driving (59ugs in 100ml of breath)

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Fined £33, victim surcharge £34, costs £33. Disqualified from driving for 36 months

Karolis Ceponis (28) of Almond Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to criminal damage

Guilty plea to assault by beating

Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 30 days. Unpaid work of 40 hours. Compensation £100, victim surcharge £95, costs £120. Restraining order made for 18 months

Michelle O’Neill (49) of Carter Close, Brampton

Guilty plea to possession of a weapon designed for discharge of noxious liquid

Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (police officer) x2

Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour

Community order - Mental Health Treatment Requirement for 12 months. Compensation £50, victim surcharge £95, costs £55

November 17

Angelo Fichele (42) of Welland Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour x2

Guilty plea to assault

Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 40 days. Restraining order for two years,. Victim surcharge £95, costs £125

Frederick Lamb (39) of no fixed abode

Guilty plea to entering a building as a trespasser with intent to steal

Jailed for 18 weeks. Compensation £250

Carlos Djassa (27) of Freston, Peterborough

Found guilty of possession of an offensive weapon - a sharpened stick

Community order - unpaid work of 100 hours. Victim surcharge £95, costs £100

Kai Daniel (26) of no fixed abode

Guilty plea to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour

Guilty plea t possession of class B drugs (cannabis)Guilty plea to criminal damage x3

Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Unpaid work of 80 hours.

Adam Bates (19) of Juniper Drive, Chatteris

Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Fined £300, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Six points on licence

November 23

Alexandru Arvu (23) of Barnstock, Peterborough

Found guilty of failing to give information relating to the identity of a driver

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £300. Six points on licence

Ermir Hoxha (27) of Swan Gardens, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance