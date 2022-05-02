Peterborough Magistrates' Court sentences revealed: COVID breaches, drink drivers and shoplifters

April 12
Junior Bell (35) of Huntly Grove, Peterborough
Found guilty of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour
Fined £300, victim surcharge £34, costs £300
Alamara Soares Da Gama (31) of Cobbet Place, Peterborough
Found guilty of breaching COVID regulations
Fined £400, victim surcharge £40, costs £400
April 13
Mia-Mihaela Memet (20) of Scotney Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to theft of cosmetics (value £600 from Superdrug)
Guilty plea to theft of cosmetics (value £400 from Superdrug)
Guilty plea to theft of nicotine spray (value £232 from Sainsbury’s)
Guilty plea to failing to surrender to custody
Jailed for 28 days, suspended for one year. Compensation £500
Alexander Porter (40) of Essendyke, Peterborough
Guilty plea to criminal damage of fire exit sign and concrete pillar
Conditional discharge for six months. Compensation £200
Fernando Oses Garcia (43) of Burghley Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving while disqualified
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Victim surcharge £128, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for 12 months
April 19
Jedd Harding (25) of Julius Court, Peterborough
Found guilty of driving with no insurance
Found guilty of driving while using a had held mobile phone
Fined £900, victim surcharge £67, costs £400. Six points on licence
April 20
Wayne Bennett (47) of Mandeville, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drug driving (cannabis)
Fined £500, victim surcharge £50, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for 40 months
Stephen Law (48) of Bent Lane, Rushmere St Andrew
Guilty plea to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour
Guilty plea too attempted criminal damage
Guilty plea to criminal damage
Conditional discharge for eight months. Victim surcharge £22, costs £105
Cgarlotte Morris (26) of Stowe Road, Langtoft
Guilty plea to possession of a knife in a public place
Jailed for two months, suspended for 12 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Unpaid work for 60 hours. Victim surcharge £128, costs £145
Lukasz Wojdyla (37) of Mandeville, Peterborough
Found guilty of being in charge of a motor vehicle while over the drink drive limit (62ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £250, victim surcharge £34, costs £150. Disqualified from driving for six months
Cameran Mustafa (22) of Dandelion Drive, Whittlesey
Guilty plea to being concerned in supplying class B drugs (cannabis)
Jailed for four months, suspended for 24 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 15 days. Unpaid work of 150 hours. Victim surcharge £128, costs £145
Danielle Keenan (34) of Barnstock, Peterborough
Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (special police constable)
Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (police constable)
Fined £600, victim surcharge £60, costs £145, compensation £200
Nicolae Constantin (44) of Dogsthorpe Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to possession of a knife in a public place
Jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 weeks. Victim surcharge £128, costs £145
Scott Walker (47) of Saltmarsh, Peterborough
Guilty plea to theft of alcohol, washing pods, earphones, towels and clothes (value £1,682.94 from Tesco)
Fined £120, victim surcharge £34, costs £85
April 21
Christopher Proudley (51) of North Street, Bole
Found guilty of driving without due care and attention
Fined £230, victim surcharge £34, costs £240. Four points on licence
Ibrahim Sankare (21) of Caldbeck Close, Peterborough
Guilty plea to entering into an arrangement which he knew or suspected facilitated the acquisition, retention or control of criminal property (£3,000)
Community order – Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Unpaid work of 120 hours. Compensation £2,500
April 22
Naweed Khalik (41) of Towler Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to theft of clothes (value £189.69 from H&M)
Admits breach of suspended sentence
Jailed for 24 weeks.
Tayyab Safi (18) of Cromwell Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to failing to provide a specimen of breath
Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Community order – Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 25 days. Fined £200, victim surcharge £95, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for 29 months. Can be reduced by 29 weeks if course completed by 03/01/24
Damian Garner (43) of Princes Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (cannabis)
Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (police constable)
Community order – Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Fined £70, victim surcharge £95
James Lawrence-Groom (28) of Newark Avenue, Peterborough
Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour
Fined £240, victim surcharge £34, costs £105
Marius Tofan (35) of Lincoln Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to theft of two Apple Watch charging docking stations (Value £30 from B&M)
Conditional discharge for 12 months. Victim surcharge £22
Stephanie Addy (29) of Prince George Road, Bourne
Guilty plea to drink driving (94ugs in 100ml of breath)
Community order – unpaid work of 55 hours. Victim surcharge £95, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 23 months – can be reduced by 23 weeks if course completed by 13/8/23
Liam Chiaramonte (18) of Coupe Drive, Stoke on Trent
Guilty plea to going on to the playing area at Peterborough United at a designated football match
Fined £138, victim surcharge £34, costs £85
Nathan Smith (36) of Oxney Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to failing to provide a specimen of breath
Community order – unpaid work of 80 hours. Victim surcharge £95, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 17 months – can be reduced by 17 weeks if course completed by 25/3/23
April 25
Lisa Boyd (45) of Ladysmith Avenue, Whittlesey
Guilty plea to driving while disqualified
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to failing to comply with supervision requirements
Guilty plea to having an offensive weapon in a public place
Jailed for 14 days. Disqualified from driving for six months Fined £28, victim surcharge £128, costs £85
Ionut Dumitru (33) of Bourges Boulevard, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving while disqualified
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £400, victim surcharge £40, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months
Bruno Fiuza (44) of Cromwell Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to theft of clothing (value £80 from River Island)
Guilty plea to theft of clothing (value £150 from JD Sports)
Guilty plea to failing to surrender to custody
Jailed for 10 weeks. Victim surcharge £128, costs £85
Jessica Shelbourne (31) of no fixed abode
Admits breach of domestic violence protection order
Fined £50
Dan Tudorache (30) of Lincoln Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving while disqualified
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to driving while using a hand held mobile phone
Community order – unpaid work of 150 hours. Victim surcharge £95, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months
Alin-Iulian Vasile (24) of Acer Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to theft of watches, alcohol and food (value £132.20 from Sainsburys)
Guilty plea to obstructing a constable in the execution of his duty
Guilty plea to failing to surrender to custody
Community order – 80 hours of unpaid work
Paul Cook (59) of Kirkton Gate, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (58mph in a 50mph zone)
Fined £162, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months
Herbert Nyika (55) of Crown Mews, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (48mph in a 40mph zone)
Fined £166, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Three points on licence