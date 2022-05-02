Peterborough Magistrates' Court sentences revealed: COVID breaches, drink drivers and shoplifters

April 12

Junior Bell (35) of Huntly Grove, Peterborough

Found guilty of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour

Peterborough Magistrates Court

Fined £300, victim surcharge £34, costs £300

Alamara Soares Da Gama (31) of Cobbet Place, Peterborough

Found guilty of breaching COVID regulations

Fined £400, victim surcharge £40, costs £400

April 13

Mia-Mihaela Memet (20) of Scotney Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft of cosmetics (value £600 from Superdrug)

Guilty plea to theft of cosmetics (value £400 from Superdrug)

Guilty plea to theft of nicotine spray (value £232 from Sainsbury’s)

Guilty plea to failing to surrender to custody

Jailed for 28 days, suspended for one year. Compensation £500

Alexander Porter (40) of Essendyke, Peterborough

Guilty plea to criminal damage of fire exit sign and concrete pillar

Conditional discharge for six months. Compensation £200

Fernando Oses Garcia (43) of Burghley Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving while disqualified

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Victim surcharge £128, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for 12 months

April 19

Jedd Harding (25) of Julius Court, Peterborough

Found guilty of driving with no insurance

Found guilty of driving while using a had held mobile phone

Fined £900, victim surcharge £67, costs £400. Six points on licence

April 20

Wayne Bennett (47) of Mandeville, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drug driving (cannabis)

Fined £500, victim surcharge £50, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for 40 months

Stephen Law (48) of Bent Lane, Rushmere St Andrew

Guilty plea to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour

Guilty plea too attempted criminal damage

Guilty plea to criminal damage

Conditional discharge for eight months. Victim surcharge £22, costs £105

Cgarlotte Morris (26) of Stowe Road, Langtoft

Guilty plea to possession of a knife in a public place

Jailed for two months, suspended for 12 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Unpaid work for 60 hours. Victim surcharge £128, costs £145

Lukasz Wojdyla (37) of Mandeville, Peterborough

Found guilty of being in charge of a motor vehicle while over the drink drive limit (62ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £250, victim surcharge £34, costs £150. Disqualified from driving for six months

Cameran Mustafa (22) of Dandelion Drive, Whittlesey

Guilty plea to being concerned in supplying class B drugs (cannabis)

Jailed for four months, suspended for 24 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 15 days. Unpaid work of 150 hours. Victim surcharge £128, costs £145

Danielle Keenan (34) of Barnstock, Peterborough

Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (special police constable)

Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (police constable)

Fined £600, victim surcharge £60, costs £145, compensation £200

Nicolae Constantin (44) of Dogsthorpe Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to possession of a knife in a public place

Jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 weeks. Victim surcharge £128, costs £145

Scott Walker (47) of Saltmarsh, Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft of alcohol, washing pods, earphones, towels and clothes (value £1,682.94 from Tesco)

Fined £120, victim surcharge £34, costs £85

April 21

Christopher Proudley (51) of North Street, Bole

Found guilty of driving without due care and attention

Fined £230, victim surcharge £34, costs £240. Four points on licence

Ibrahim Sankare (21) of Caldbeck Close, Peterborough

Guilty plea to entering into an arrangement which he knew or suspected facilitated the acquisition, retention or control of criminal property (£3,000)

Community order – Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Unpaid work of 120 hours. Compensation £2,500

April 22

Naweed Khalik (41) of Towler Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft of clothes (value £189.69 from H&M)

Admits breach of suspended sentence

Jailed for 24 weeks.

Tayyab Safi (18) of Cromwell Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to failing to provide a specimen of breath

Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Community order – Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 25 days. Fined £200, victim surcharge £95, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for 29 months. Can be reduced by 29 weeks if course completed by 03/01/24

Damian Garner (43) of Princes Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (cannabis)

Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (police constable)

Community order – Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Fined £70, victim surcharge £95

James Lawrence-Groom (28) of Newark Avenue, Peterborough

Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour

Fined £240, victim surcharge £34, costs £105

Marius Tofan (35) of Lincoln Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft of two Apple Watch charging docking stations (Value £30 from B&M)

Conditional discharge for 12 months. Victim surcharge £22

Stephanie Addy (29) of Prince George Road, Bourne

Guilty plea to drink driving (94ugs in 100ml of breath)

Community order – unpaid work of 55 hours. Victim surcharge £95, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 23 months – can be reduced by 23 weeks if course completed by 13/8/23

Liam Chiaramonte (18) of Coupe Drive, Stoke on Trent

Guilty plea to going on to the playing area at Peterborough United at a designated football match

Fined £138, victim surcharge £34, costs £85

Nathan Smith (36) of Oxney Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to failing to provide a specimen of breath

Community order – unpaid work of 80 hours. Victim surcharge £95, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 17 months – can be reduced by 17 weeks if course completed by 25/3/23

April 25

Lisa Boyd (45) of Ladysmith Avenue, Whittlesey

Guilty plea to driving while disqualified

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to failing to comply with supervision requirements

Guilty plea to having an offensive weapon in a public place

Jailed for 14 days. Disqualified from driving for six months Fined £28, victim surcharge £128, costs £85

Ionut Dumitru (33) of Bourges Boulevard, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving while disqualified

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £400, victim surcharge £40, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months

Bruno Fiuza (44) of Cromwell Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft of clothing (value £80 from River Island)

Guilty plea to theft of clothing (value £150 from JD Sports)

Guilty plea to failing to surrender to custody

Jailed for 10 weeks. Victim surcharge £128, costs £85

Jessica Shelbourne (31) of no fixed abode

Admits breach of domestic violence protection order

Fined £50

Dan Tudorache (30) of Lincoln Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving while disqualified

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to driving while using a hand held mobile phone

Community order – unpaid work of 150 hours. Victim surcharge £95, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months

Alin-Iulian Vasile (24) of Acer Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft of watches, alcohol and food (value £132.20 from Sainsburys)

Guilty plea to obstructing a constable in the execution of his duty

Guilty plea to failing to surrender to custody

Community order – 80 hours of unpaid work

Paul Cook (59) of Kirkton Gate, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (58mph in a 50mph zone)

Fined £162, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months

Herbert Nyika (55) of Crown Mews, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (48mph in a 40mph zone)