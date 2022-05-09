April 13:

Luke Beale (19) of Upwood Road, Ramsey

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peterborough Magistrates' Court

Fined £197, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Six points on licence

Julia Parker-Freeman (54) of High Street, Doddington

Guilty plea to speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £146, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Three points on licence

Carl Austin (28) of Primrose Close, Ramsey

Found guilty of abandoning a motor vehicle in Henshaw, Peterborough

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £367.98

Holly Dickinson (35) of Lawyers Close, Holbeach

Found guilty of abandoning a motor vehicle in Alma Road, Peterborough

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £364

Mark Zuber (39) of Cleatham, Peterborough

Guilty plea to flytipping

Fined £120, victim surcharge £34, costs £420

April 14

Andrea Casey (37) of Prince George Drive, Oundle

Found guilty of failing to give information relating to a driver

Fined £300, victim surcharge £34, costs £300

Simon Hinkson (41) of HMP Peterborough

Guilty plea to criminal damage

Guilty plea to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour

Jailed for four weeks. Compensation £350

Rebecca Driscoll (41) of Toftland, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (53ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £306, victim surcharge £34, costs £160. Disqualified from driving for 15 months – can be reduced by 15 weeks if course completed by 30/1/23

April 26

Norman Booth (77) of Wilberforce Road, Wisbech

Found guilty of assaulting an emergency worker (phlebotomist)

Fined £986, victim surcharge £94, costs £720

Leslie Massey (73) of Chaucer Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (69mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £40, victim surcharge £34. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on defendant’s wife

Connor Hannaby (26) of Coronation Road, Portland

Guilty plea to criminal damage

Guilty plea to assault

Guilty plea to assault by beating

Conditional discharge for 12 months. Compensation £350, costs £300

April 27

Emmanuel Kamara (26) of HMP Peterborough

Guilty plea to failing to provide a specimen of blood

Jailed for three weeks. Victim surcharge £128. Disqualified from driving for 17 months – can be reduced by 17 weeks if course completed by 9/4/23

Malcolm Ravenhill (59) of South Parade, Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft of fizzy drinks and meat (value £20 from Co-op)

Guilty plea to theft of butter and jam (value unknown from Co-op)

Guilty plea to theft of fizzy drinks (value £3.50 from Co-op)

Guilty plea to theft of fizzy drinks (value unknown from Co-op)

Guilty plea to theft of cheese (value unknown from Co-op)

Guilty plea to theft of Nutella (value £3.50 from Co-op)

Guilty plea to theft of alcohol (value unknown from Sainsburys)

Guilty plea to theft of meat (value unknown from BP)

Admits breach of suspended sentence

Jailed for four months. Compensation £620.35, victim surcharge £128

Mitchell Johnson (23) of Fulbridge Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to failing to comply with sexual offences notification requirements x4

Community order – Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 35 days. Unpaid work of 200 hours. Victim surcharge £95, costs £85

April 28

Matthew Masters (33) of Vierson Platz, Peterborough

Guilty plea to breach of a non-molestation order

Guilty plea to breach of a restraining order

Admits breach of suspended sentence

Jailed for 18 weeks. Victim surcharge £128, costs £120

April 29

Lucasz Sudek (39) of Willesden Avenue, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving while disqualified

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Admits breach of suspended sentence

Jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 18 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Victim surcharge £128, costs £85. Six points on licence

Leigh Whitfield (42) of Cornflower Close, Whittlesey

Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour x2

Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (police constable) x2