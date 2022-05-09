April 13:
Luke Beale (19) of Upwood Road, Ramsey
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £197, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Six points on licence
Julia Parker-Freeman (54) of High Street, Doddington
Guilty plea to speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £146, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Three points on licence
Carl Austin (28) of Primrose Close, Ramsey
Found guilty of abandoning a motor vehicle in Henshaw, Peterborough
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £367.98
Holly Dickinson (35) of Lawyers Close, Holbeach
Found guilty of abandoning a motor vehicle in Alma Road, Peterborough
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £364
Mark Zuber (39) of Cleatham, Peterborough
Guilty plea to flytipping
Fined £120, victim surcharge £34, costs £420
April 14
Andrea Casey (37) of Prince George Drive, Oundle
Found guilty of failing to give information relating to a driver
Fined £300, victim surcharge £34, costs £300
Simon Hinkson (41) of HMP Peterborough
Guilty plea to criminal damage
Guilty plea to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour
Jailed for four weeks. Compensation £350
Rebecca Driscoll (41) of Toftland, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (53ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £306, victim surcharge £34, costs £160. Disqualified from driving for 15 months – can be reduced by 15 weeks if course completed by 30/1/23
April 26
Norman Booth (77) of Wilberforce Road, Wisbech
Found guilty of assaulting an emergency worker (phlebotomist)
Fined £986, victim surcharge £94, costs £720
Leslie Massey (73) of Chaucer Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (69mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £40, victim surcharge £34. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on defendant’s wife
Connor Hannaby (26) of Coronation Road, Portland
Guilty plea to criminal damage
Guilty plea to assault
Guilty plea to assault by beating
Conditional discharge for 12 months. Compensation £350, costs £300
April 27
Emmanuel Kamara (26) of HMP Peterborough
Guilty plea to failing to provide a specimen of blood
Jailed for three weeks. Victim surcharge £128. Disqualified from driving for 17 months – can be reduced by 17 weeks if course completed by 9/4/23
Malcolm Ravenhill (59) of South Parade, Peterborough
Guilty plea to theft of fizzy drinks and meat (value £20 from Co-op)
Guilty plea to theft of butter and jam (value unknown from Co-op)
Guilty plea to theft of fizzy drinks (value £3.50 from Co-op)
Guilty plea to theft of fizzy drinks (value unknown from Co-op)
Guilty plea to theft of cheese (value unknown from Co-op)
Guilty plea to theft of Nutella (value £3.50 from Co-op)
Guilty plea to theft of alcohol (value unknown from Sainsburys)
Guilty plea to theft of meat (value unknown from BP)
Admits breach of suspended sentence
Jailed for four months. Compensation £620.35, victim surcharge £128
Mitchell Johnson (23) of Fulbridge Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to failing to comply with sexual offences notification requirements x4
Community order – Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 35 days. Unpaid work of 200 hours. Victim surcharge £95, costs £85
April 28
Matthew Masters (33) of Vierson Platz, Peterborough
Guilty plea to breach of a non-molestation order
Guilty plea to breach of a restraining order
Admits breach of suspended sentence
Jailed for 18 weeks. Victim surcharge £128, costs £120
April 29
Lucasz Sudek (39) of Willesden Avenue, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving while disqualified
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Admits breach of suspended sentence
Jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 18 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Victim surcharge £128, costs £85. Six points on licence
Leigh Whitfield (42) of Cornflower Close, Whittlesey
Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour x2
Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (police constable) x2
Community order – Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 30 days. Compensation £200, fined £200, victim surcharge £34