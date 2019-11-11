Peterborough Magistrates’ Court Results - Part Two

November 1
Renatas Ramanas (28) of Crown Street, Peterborough
Convicted of failing to stop after an accident
Convicted of failing to report an accident
Convicted of driving without due care and attention
Convicted of driving with no insurance
Convicted of driving otherwise in accordance with a licence
Fined £1,760, victim surcharge £66, costs £100. Disqualified from driving for 12 months
Brett Wallace (36) of Barnstock, Peterborough
Guilty plea to breach of a restraining order
Admits breach of suspended sentence
Admits breach of community order
Jailed for 17 weeks. Victim surcharge £122
Hafir Behrami (45) of Delph Court, Peterborough
Found guilty of driving otherwise in accordance with a licence
Found guilty of speeding (90mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £180, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 28 days
Peter Bray (29) of De Morley Close, Diss
Guilty plea to driving while using a mobile phone
Fined £140, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months
Mathew Dighton (28), of Church Road, Warboys
Guilty plea to speeding (110mph in a 70mph zone)
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence
Fined £1,000, victim surcharge £50, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 28 days
Harold Dobbs (92) of Pyhill, Peterborough
Found guilty of failing to stop after an accident
Found guilty of failing to report an accident
Found guilty of driving without due care and attention
Fined £300, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Disqualified from driving for six months
Mohammed Asghar (69) of Coneygree Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (69mph in a 60mph zone)
Guilty plea to speeding (70mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £80, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Six points on licence
Pedro Martin (49) of Aldermans Drive, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (60mph in a 50mph zone)
Guilty plea to speeding (60mph in a 50mph zone)
Fined £80, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Disqualified from driving for six months
Alipo Moniz Freitas (35) of Cavendish Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to carrying a child in a car who was not wearing a seatbelt
Fined £120, victim surcharge £30, costs £100
Agnieszka Sumpter (28) of Old Leicester Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to keeping an unlicensed vehicle
Conditional discharge for 12 months. Costs £85, ordered to pay outstanding balance on or before 15/11/19
Jordan Fletcher (25) of Charlotte Gardens, Romford
Guilty plea to speeding (110mph in a 70mph zone)
Fined £180, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Disqualified from driving for six months
Nathan Gilbert (21) of Dryden Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention
Fined £280, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Six points on licence
Mark Herlihy (40) of Pennine Drive, London
Guilty plea to speeding (73mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £620, victim surcharge £62, costs £100. Disqualified from driving for three months due to repeat offending - reduced disqualification as exceptional hardship found - effect on wife and children, loss of job and knock on effect
Andrejs Alsevskis (40) of Fellowes Gardens, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (50mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £80, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Six points on licence
Mahmoud Alshereki (22) of Vergette Street, Peterborough
Guilty of driving with no insurance
Guilty of driving otherwise in accordance with a licence
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Six points on licence
Matthew Anzivino (20) of Vicarage Farm Road, Peterborough
Guilty of driving with no insurance
Guilty of driving with no MOT certificate
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Six points on licence
Husnain Atarid (22) of Derby Drive, Peterborough
Guilty of driving with no insurance
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Six points on licence
Spencer Baldwin (51) of The Crescent, Woodston
Guilty of speeding (38mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £220, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence
Jeffery Boateng (25) of St Pauls Drive, London
Guilty of speeding (90mph in a 70mph zone)
Fined £146, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence
Callum Brown (18) of Four Chimneys Crescent, Peterborough
Guilty of driving with no insurance
Guilty of driving otherwise in accordance with a licence
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Six points on licence
Michael Carey (19) of Princes Street, Ramsey
Guilty of driving with no insurance
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Six points on licence
Michael Chapman (49) of Rasen Court, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (37mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £118, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence
Tris Clifford (44) of Green Lanes, Southgate
Guilty of driving with illegal tyre
Fined £440, victim surcharge £44, costs £90. Three points on licence
Joanne Dearing (46) of Ethelred Close, Ramsey
Guilty of speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £40, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence
Janet Dodding (54) of Chisenhale, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (45mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £382, victim surcharge £38, costs £90. Four points on licence
Georgi Dragoev (55) of Westwood Park Road, Peterborough
Guilty of driving with no insurance
Guilty of driving otherwise in accordance with a licence
Guilty of driving with no MOT certificate
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Six points on licence
Ion Dumitry (41) of Muswell Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £220, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Six points on licence
Lisa Fitzjohn (34) of Beccelm Drive, Crowland
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence
Fined £120, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Six points on licence
Anna Gola Hamed (44) of Gransley Rise, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence
Fined £120, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Six points on licence
Glenn Guellec (36) of Whitemill Road, Chatteris
Guilty plea to speeding (55mph in a 40mph zone)
Fined £183, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence
Nazak Hussain (43) of Gladstone Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined 40, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence
Philip Hyland (54) of Maiden Lane, Stamford
Guilty plea to speeding (50mph in a 40mph zone)
Fined £333, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence
Ozan Kandemir (35) of East Street, Crowland
Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence
Fined £146, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence
Angela Khumalo (28) of Lawn Avenue, Peterborough
Guilty of speeding (48mph in a 40mph zone)
Fined £220, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence
Guntars Klovs (39) of Cobden Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence
Fined £100, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence
Joaquim Marcelino (50) of Chadburn, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £40, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence
Scott Monks (38) of New Road, Chatteris
Guilty of driving with no insurance
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Six points on licence
Hugo Neris (35) of Bader Close, Ramsey
Guilty plea to speeding (38mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £42, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence
Catalina Panait (29) of Bourges Boulevard, Peterborough
Guilty of speeding (40mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £220, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence
Marc Parsell (33) of Elm Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (49mph in a 40mph zone)
Fined £146, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence
Cheryl Perkins (58) of Osprey, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (39mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £40, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence
Paulo Silva (55) of Sycamore Avenue, Peterborough
Guilty of driving with no insurance
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Six points on licence
Stacey Smith (41) of West Lake Avenue, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to driving with no MOT
Fined £150, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Six points on licence
Alessandro Vardaro (25) of West Water Crescent, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (69mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £100, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence
Jake Waller (27) of Whittlesey Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to not wearing a seat belt
Guilty plea to driving with no insuranceFined £600, victim surcharge £60, costs £90. Six points on licence
Daniel Wiseman (34) of Warren Mead, Thame
Guilty plea to speeding (78mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £346, victim surcharge £34, costs £90. Three points on licence
Lee Wood (49) of Eyrescroft, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (43mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £161, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence
David Young (73) of Spencer Avenue, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (37mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £31, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence
Mariusz Bator (32) of Roma Road, Peterborough
Guilty of driving otherwise in accordance with a licence
Guilty of driving with no insurance
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Six points on licence
Natalie Beardsley (32) of Henson Drive, Peterborough
Guilty of driving with an illegal tyre
Fined £440, victim surcharge £44, costs £90. Three points on licence
Shane Cooke (26) of Chestnut Avenue, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £426, victim surcharge £42, costs £90. Six points on licence
Denny Dobson (42) of High Street, Chatteris
Guilty of failing to provide information relating to a driver
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Six points on licence
Lila Khunti (58) of Helpston Road, Ailsworth
Guilty plea to speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £56, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence
Milan Nemeth (46) of St Pauls Road, Peterborough
Guilty of driving with no insurance; Guilty of driving with no MOT certificate
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Six points on licence
Danilo Pinhor Vaz Do Rosario (48) of Mandeville, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (38mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £176, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence
Dainis Strods (29) of Gildenburgh Avenue, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with an illegal tyre x2
Fined £253, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence
William Wilcock (75) of Benyon Grove, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (44mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £80, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Four points on licence
Anthony Dent (25) of Hollycroft Road, Emneth
Guilty of driving with no insurance
Guilty of driving otherwise in accordance with a licence
Guilty of driving with an illegal tyre x2
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Disqualified from driving for six months
David Goop Boyce (32) of Chestnut Close, London
Guilty of failing to provide information relating to the identity of a driver
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Disqualified from driving for 12 months
Jasmine Sedgwick (26) of Whitney Drive, Yaxley
Guilty of failing to provide information relating to the identity of a driver x4
Fined £2,640, victim surcharge £66, costs £90.
Disqualified from driving for six months