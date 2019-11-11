Peterborough Magistrates’ Court Results - Part Two

Have your say

November 1

Renatas Ramanas (28) of Crown Street, Peterborough

Court news

Convicted of failing to stop after an accident

Convicted of failing to report an accident

Convicted of driving without due care and attention

Convicted of driving with no insurance

Convicted of driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Fined £1,760, victim surcharge £66, costs £100. Disqualified from driving for 12 months

Brett Wallace (36) of Barnstock, Peterborough

Guilty plea to breach of a restraining order

Admits breach of suspended sentence

Admits breach of community order

Jailed for 17 weeks. Victim surcharge £122

Hafir Behrami (45) of Delph Court, Peterborough

Found guilty of driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Found guilty of speeding (90mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £180, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 28 days

Peter Bray (29) of De Morley Close, Diss

Guilty plea to driving while using a mobile phone

Fined £140, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months

Mathew Dighton (28), of Church Road, Warboys

Guilty plea to speeding (110mph in a 70mph zone)

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Fined £1,000, victim surcharge £50, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 28 days

Harold Dobbs (92) of Pyhill, Peterborough

Found guilty of failing to stop after an accident

Found guilty of failing to report an accident

Found guilty of driving without due care and attention

Fined £300, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Disqualified from driving for six months

Mohammed Asghar (69) of Coneygree Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (69mph in a 60mph zone)

Guilty plea to speeding (70mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £80, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Six points on licence

Pedro Martin (49) of Aldermans Drive, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (60mph in a 50mph zone)

Guilty plea to speeding (60mph in a 50mph zone)

Fined £80, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Disqualified from driving for six months

Alipo Moniz Freitas (35) of Cavendish Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to carrying a child in a car who was not wearing a seatbelt

Fined £120, victim surcharge £30, costs £100

Agnieszka Sumpter (28) of Old Leicester Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to keeping an unlicensed vehicle

Conditional discharge for 12 months. Costs £85, ordered to pay outstanding balance on or before 15/11/19

Jordan Fletcher (25) of Charlotte Gardens, Romford

Guilty plea to speeding (110mph in a 70mph zone)

Fined £180, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Disqualified from driving for six months

Nathan Gilbert (21) of Dryden Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention

Fined £280, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Six points on licence

Mark Herlihy (40) of Pennine Drive, London

Guilty plea to speeding (73mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £620, victim surcharge £62, costs £100. Disqualified from driving for three months due to repeat offending - reduced disqualification as exceptional hardship found - effect on wife and children, loss of job and knock on effect

Andrejs Alsevskis (40) of Fellowes Gardens, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (50mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £80, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Six points on licence

Mahmoud Alshereki (22) of Vergette Street, Peterborough

Guilty of driving with no insurance

Guilty of driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Six points on licence

Matthew Anzivino (20) of Vicarage Farm Road, Peterborough

Guilty of driving with no insurance

Guilty of driving with no MOT certificate

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Six points on licence

Husnain Atarid (22) of Derby Drive, Peterborough

Guilty of driving with no insurance

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Six points on licence

Spencer Baldwin (51) of The Crescent, Woodston

Guilty of speeding (38mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £220, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence

Jeffery Boateng (25) of St Pauls Drive, London

Guilty of speeding (90mph in a 70mph zone)

Fined £146, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence

Callum Brown (18) of Four Chimneys Crescent, Peterborough

Guilty of driving with no insurance

Guilty of driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Six points on licence

Michael Carey (19) of Princes Street, Ramsey

Guilty of driving with no insurance

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Six points on licence

Michael Chapman (49) of Rasen Court, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (37mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £118, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence

Tris Clifford (44) of Green Lanes, Southgate

Guilty of driving with illegal tyre

Fined £440, victim surcharge £44, costs £90. Three points on licence

Joanne Dearing (46) of Ethelred Close, Ramsey

Guilty of speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £40, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence

Janet Dodding (54) of Chisenhale, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (45mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £382, victim surcharge £38, costs £90. Four points on licence

Georgi Dragoev (55) of Westwood Park Road, Peterborough

Guilty of driving with no insurance

Guilty of driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Guilty of driving with no MOT certificate

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Six points on licence

Ion Dumitry (41) of Muswell Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £220, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Six points on licence

Lisa Fitzjohn (34) of Beccelm Drive, Crowland

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Fined £120, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Six points on licence

Anna Gola Hamed (44) of Gransley Rise, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Fined £120, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Six points on licence

Glenn Guellec (36) of Whitemill Road, Chatteris

Guilty plea to speeding (55mph in a 40mph zone)

Fined £183, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence

Nazak Hussain (43) of Gladstone Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined 40, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence

Philip Hyland (54) of Maiden Lane, Stamford

Guilty plea to speeding (50mph in a 40mph zone)

Fined £333, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence

Ozan Kandemir (35) of East Street, Crowland

Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Fined £146, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence

Angela Khumalo (28) of Lawn Avenue, Peterborough

Guilty of speeding (48mph in a 40mph zone)

Fined £220, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence

Guntars Klovs (39) of Cobden Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Fined £100, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence

Joaquim Marcelino (50) of Chadburn, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £40, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence

Scott Monks (38) of New Road, Chatteris

Guilty of driving with no insurance

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Six points on licence

Hugo Neris (35) of Bader Close, Ramsey

Guilty plea to speeding (38mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £42, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence

Catalina Panait (29) of Bourges Boulevard, Peterborough

Guilty of speeding (40mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £220, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence

Marc Parsell (33) of Elm Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (49mph in a 40mph zone)

Fined £146, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence

Cheryl Perkins (58) of Osprey, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (39mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £40, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence

Paulo Silva (55) of Sycamore Avenue, Peterborough

Guilty of driving with no insurance

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Six points on licence

Stacey Smith (41) of West Lake Avenue, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to driving with no MOT

Fined £150, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Six points on licence

Alessandro Vardaro (25) of West Water Crescent, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (69mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £100, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence

Jake Waller (27) of Whittlesey Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to not wearing a seat belt

Guilty plea to driving with no insuranceFined £600, victim surcharge £60, costs £90. Six points on licence

Daniel Wiseman (34) of Warren Mead, Thame

Guilty plea to speeding (78mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £346, victim surcharge £34, costs £90. Three points on licence

Lee Wood (49) of Eyrescroft, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (43mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £161, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence

David Young (73) of Spencer Avenue, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (37mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £31, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence

Mariusz Bator (32) of Roma Road, Peterborough

Guilty of driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Guilty of driving with no insurance

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Six points on licence

Natalie Beardsley (32) of Henson Drive, Peterborough

Guilty of driving with an illegal tyre

Fined £440, victim surcharge £44, costs £90. Three points on licence

Shane Cooke (26) of Chestnut Avenue, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £426, victim surcharge £42, costs £90. Six points on licence

Denny Dobson (42) of High Street, Chatteris

Guilty of failing to provide information relating to a driver

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Six points on licence

Lila Khunti (58) of Helpston Road, Ailsworth

Guilty plea to speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £56, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence

Milan Nemeth (46) of St Pauls Road, Peterborough

Guilty of driving with no insurance; Guilty of driving with no MOT certificate

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Six points on licence

Danilo Pinhor Vaz Do Rosario (48) of Mandeville, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (38mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £176, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence

Dainis Strods (29) of Gildenburgh Avenue, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with an illegal tyre x2

Fined £253, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence

William Wilcock (75) of Benyon Grove, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (44mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £80, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Four points on licence

Anthony Dent (25) of Hollycroft Road, Emneth

Guilty of driving with no insurance

Guilty of driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Guilty of driving with an illegal tyre x2

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Disqualified from driving for six months

David Goop Boyce (32) of Chestnut Close, London

Guilty of failing to provide information relating to the identity of a driver

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Disqualified from driving for 12 months

Jasmine Sedgwick (26) of Whitney Drive, Yaxley

Guilty of failing to provide information relating to the identity of a driver x4

Fined £2,640, victim surcharge £66, costs £90.

Disqualified from driving for six months