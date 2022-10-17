Peterborough Magistrates' Court results: Driving off without paying for petrol, assaulting police officers and drug driving
Sentencing results from Peterborough Magistrates’ Court
October 6
Simbarashe Mazise (42) of High Street, Croxton
Guilty plea to failing to give information relating to a driver
Fined £100, victim surcharge £34, costs £90. Six points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on co-workers an family
Denise Smith (55) of All Saints Street, King’s Lynn
Guilty plea to speeding (72mph in a 60mph zone)
Found guilty of failing to provide information relating to a driver
Fined £220, victim surcharge £34, costs £300. Nine points on licence. No disqualification – medical reasons
Andrew McConell (59) of Hockland Road, Tydd St Giles
Guilty plea to speeding (72mph in a 50mph zone)
Guilty plea to speeding (62mph in a 50mph zone)
Fined £528, victim surcharge £53, costs £85. Eight points on licence
Beth Rodger (36) of Derwent Drive, Peterborough
Guilty plea to assault by beating
Conditional discharge for 18 months.Victim surcharge £22, costs £360
Thomas Ward (62) of Villa Terrace, Enniskillen
Found guilty of failing to give information relating to a driver x3
Fined £300, victim surcharge £34, costs £150. Eighteen points on licence. No totting disqualification – medical issues and impact on family
October 10
Greg Barcas (40) of Gloucester Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to possession of class A drugs (crack cocaine)
Conditional discharge for six months. Victim surcharge £22.
Stuart Snowden (44) of Rosemary Way, Downham Market
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to drug driving (benzoylecgonine)
Guilty plea to making off without payment for fuel (£59.96)
Guilty plea to making off without payment for fuel (£40.04)
Guilty plea to making off without payment for fuel (£65.03)
Guilty plea to making off without payment for fuel (£50.01)
Guilty plea to making off without payment for fuel (£50.19)
Admits breach of supervision requirements
Jailed for ten weeks. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Compensation £265.23
Eduard Sokolov (30) of Winsover Road, Spalding
Guilty plea to drug driving (benzoylecgonine)
Guilty plea to driving while disqualified
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to driving with no MOT
Jailed for six weeks, suspended for 18 months. Unpaid work of 180 hours. Fined £500, victim surcharge £154, costs £105
Majid Bouzid (28) of Histon Road, Cambridge
Guilty plea to assault by beating
Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (police sergeant) x2
Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (police constable) x2
Guilty plea to criminal damage x2
Guilty plea to failure to surrender to custody x2
Guilty plea to assault
Guilty plea to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour
Jailed for 30 weeks
Daniel Harty (27) of Norwood Lane, Peterborough
Guilty plea to failing to provide a specimen of breath
Jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 18 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Unpaid work of 150 hours. Victim surcharge £154, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for three years.
Roger Squire (79) of Whiston Crescent, Clifton
Guilty plea to speeding (38mph in a 30mph zone)
Guilty plea to speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £200, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Disqualified for 90 days
Rebeca Valverde (39) of Peverel Road, Cambridge
Guilty plea to speeding (39mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £100, victim surcharge £34, costs £60. DIsqualified from driving for six months
Florin Zainea (35) of Brynmore, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (110mph in a 70mph zone)
Fined £350, victim surcharge £35, costs £110. Six points on licence
Costin Dobre (22) of Park Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with an illegal tyre
Guilty plea to driving with a faulty brake light
Fined £66, victim surcharge £34. Three points on licence
Dinu Gafenco (24), of Broomhill, Downham Market
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence
Guilty plea to driving without a seatbelt
Fined £392, victim surcharge £39, Disqualified from driving for six months
Liam Jaggard (27) of Joyces Close, Sawston
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £443, victim surcharge £44. Disqualified from driving for seven days
Damian Asker-Browne (56) of Belt Drove, Elm
Guilty plea to speeding (42mph in a 30mph zone)
Guilty plea to speeding (38mph in a 30mph zone)
Fubed £66, victim surcharge £34. Three points on licence
Zuzana Pollakova (37) f St Martins Street, Peterborough
Found guilty of failing to give information relating to the identity of a driver
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for seven months
Sergejs Sedunobvs (25) of Discovery Way, Cambridge
Guilty plea to speeding (52mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £402, victim surcharge £40, costs £110. FIve points on licence