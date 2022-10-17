October 6

Simbarashe Mazise (42) of High Street, Croxton

Guilty plea to failing to give information relating to a driver

Peterborough Magistrates' Court

Fined £100, victim surcharge £34, costs £90. Six points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on co-workers an family

Denise Smith (55) of All Saints Street, King’s Lynn

Guilty plea to speeding (72mph in a 60mph zone)

Found guilty of failing to provide information relating to a driver

Fined £220, victim surcharge £34, costs £300. Nine points on licence. No disqualification – medical reasons

Andrew McConell (59) of Hockland Road, Tydd St Giles

Guilty plea to speeding (72mph in a 50mph zone)

Guilty plea to speeding (62mph in a 50mph zone)

Fined £528, victim surcharge £53, costs £85. Eight points on licence

Beth Rodger (36) of Derwent Drive, Peterborough

Guilty plea to assault by beating

Conditional discharge for 18 months.Victim surcharge £22, costs £360

Thomas Ward (62) of Villa Terrace, Enniskillen

Found guilty of failing to give information relating to a driver x3

Fined £300, victim surcharge £34, costs £150. Eighteen points on licence. No totting disqualification – medical issues and impact on family

October 10

Greg Barcas (40) of Gloucester Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to possession of class A drugs (crack cocaine)

Conditional discharge for six months. Victim surcharge £22.

Stuart Snowden (44) of Rosemary Way, Downham Market

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to drug driving (benzoylecgonine)

Guilty plea to making off without payment for fuel (£59.96)

Guilty plea to making off without payment for fuel (£40.04)

Guilty plea to making off without payment for fuel (£65.03)

Guilty plea to making off without payment for fuel (£50.01)

Guilty plea to making off without payment for fuel (£50.19)

Admits breach of supervision requirements

Jailed for ten weeks. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Compensation £265.23

Eduard Sokolov (30) of Winsover Road, Spalding

Guilty plea to drug driving (benzoylecgonine)

Guilty plea to driving while disqualified

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to driving with no MOT

Jailed for six weeks, suspended for 18 months. Unpaid work of 180 hours. Fined £500, victim surcharge £154, costs £105

Majid Bouzid (28) of Histon Road, Cambridge

Guilty plea to assault by beating

Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (police sergeant) x2

Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (police constable) x2

Guilty plea to criminal damage x2

Guilty plea to failure to surrender to custody x2

Guilty plea to assault

Guilty plea to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour

Jailed for 30 weeks

Daniel Harty (27) of Norwood Lane, Peterborough

Guilty plea to failing to provide a specimen of breath

Jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 18 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Unpaid work of 150 hours. Victim surcharge £154, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for three years.

Roger Squire (79) of Whiston Crescent, Clifton

Guilty plea to speeding (38mph in a 30mph zone)

Guilty plea to speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £200, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Disqualified for 90 days

Rebeca Valverde (39) of Peverel Road, Cambridge

Guilty plea to speeding (39mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £100, victim surcharge £34, costs £60. DIsqualified from driving for six months

Florin Zainea (35) of Brynmore, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (110mph in a 70mph zone)

Fined £350, victim surcharge £35, costs £110. Six points on licence

Costin Dobre (22) of Park Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with an illegal tyre

Guilty plea to driving with a faulty brake light

Fined £66, victim surcharge £34. Three points on licence

Dinu Gafenco (24), of Broomhill, Downham Market

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence

Guilty plea to driving without a seatbelt

Fined £392, victim surcharge £39, Disqualified from driving for six months

Liam Jaggard (27) of Joyces Close, Sawston

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £443, victim surcharge £44. Disqualified from driving for seven days

Damian Asker-Browne (56) of Belt Drove, Elm

Guilty plea to speeding (42mph in a 30mph zone)

Guilty plea to speeding (38mph in a 30mph zone)

Fubed £66, victim surcharge £34. Three points on licence

Zuzana Pollakova (37) f St Martins Street, Peterborough

Found guilty of failing to give information relating to the identity of a driver

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for seven months

Sergejs Sedunobvs (25) of Discovery Way, Cambridge

Guilty plea to speeding (52mph in a 30mph zone)