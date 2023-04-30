News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough Magistrates’ Court Results: Driving ban for man who hit 90mph in a 40mph street

Results of the latest sentencing hearings heard at Peterborough Magistrates' Court

By Stephen Briggs
Published 28th Apr 2023, 11:41 BST- 3 min read
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 11:47 BST

April 21

Anthony Nicholls (32) of Scott Drive, Yaxley

Guilty plea to failing to stop after an accident

The latest sentencing results from Peterborough Magistrates' CourtThe latest sentencing results from Peterborough Magistrates' Court
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to aggravated vehicle taking

Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence

Guilty plea to failing to report an accident

Community order – unpaid work of 100 hours. Victim surcharge £114, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months

April 24

Edvinas Burlakas (33) of Whitebeam Close, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (81mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £80, victim surcharge £32. Disqualified from driving for 28 days

Ion Ciobu (30) of St Wendreds Way, Exning

Guilty plea to speeding (38mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £100. Three points on licence

Jack Crutchley (26) of Ryhill Walk, Ormesby

Guilty plea to driving with an overweight vehicle

Fined £100,

Robert Day (38) of Desmonds Close, Hauxton

Guilty of driving with no insurance

Fined £960, victim surcharge £384, costs £45. Six points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family

Lyndon Docherty (35) of Chequers Close, Grimston

Guilty plea to speeding (75mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £250, victim surcharge £100, costs £45. Disqualified from driving for six months

Daniel Milloy (51) of Thorpe Way, Cambridge

Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £364, victim surcharge £138, costs 45. Six points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family

Jacob Modayil (36) of Merlin Drive, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (110mph in a 70mph zone)

Fined £965, victim surcharge £386, costs £90. Six points on licence

Martin Johnson (58) of Stagsden, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (73mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £166, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on business

Ovidiu Culda (35) of High Street, Peterborough

Guilty of using a hand held phone while driving

Guilty of driving with no insurance

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Disqualified from driving for 12 months

Audei Porumbaru (23) of Bourges Boulevard, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £287, victim surcharge £34, costs £90. DIsqualified from driving for six months

Adulai Balde (23) of Station Road, London

Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £120, victim surcharge £4, costs £90. Disqualified from driving for six months

Constantin Gheorghie (34) of Burleigh Road, St Ives

Guilty plea to speeding (90mph in a 40mph zone)

Fined £576, victim surcharge £230, costs £90. DIsqualified from driving for 56 days

Corey Young (28) of Allexton Gardens, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence

Fined £120, victim surcharge £48, costs £90. Disqualified from driving for 56 days

April 25

David Brown (59) of Cottier Drive, Littleport

Found guilty of speeding (49mph in a 40mph zone)

Fined £150, victim surcharge £34, costs £100. Three points on licence

April 26

Xhoni Lazaj (18) of Drayton, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to failing to stop for a constable

Fined £200, victim surcharge £80, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months

Luke Smith (44) of Mellows Close, Peterborough

Found guilty of burglary (alcohol and cash from Ishtar Lounge)

Guilty plea to failing to surrender to custody

Jailed for ten weeks, suspended for 12 months, victim surcharge £122, costs £100

