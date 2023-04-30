Peterborough Magistrates’ Court Results: Driving ban for man who hit 90mph in a 40mph street
Results of the latest sentencing hearings heard at Peterborough Magistrates' Court
April 21
Anthony Nicholls (32) of Scott Drive, Yaxley
Guilty plea to failing to stop after an accident
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to aggravated vehicle taking
Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence
Guilty plea to failing to report an accident
Community order – unpaid work of 100 hours. Victim surcharge £114, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months
April 24
Edvinas Burlakas (33) of Whitebeam Close, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (81mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £80, victim surcharge £32. Disqualified from driving for 28 days
Ion Ciobu (30) of St Wendreds Way, Exning
Guilty plea to speeding (38mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £100. Three points on licence
Jack Crutchley (26) of Ryhill Walk, Ormesby
Guilty plea to driving with an overweight vehicle
Fined £100,
Robert Day (38) of Desmonds Close, Hauxton
Guilty of driving with no insurance
Fined £960, victim surcharge £384, costs £45. Six points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family
Lyndon Docherty (35) of Chequers Close, Grimston
Guilty plea to speeding (75mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £250, victim surcharge £100, costs £45. Disqualified from driving for six months
Daniel Milloy (51) of Thorpe Way, Cambridge
Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £364, victim surcharge £138, costs 45. Six points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family
Jacob Modayil (36) of Merlin Drive, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (110mph in a 70mph zone)
Fined £965, victim surcharge £386, costs £90. Six points on licence
Martin Johnson (58) of Stagsden, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (73mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £166, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on business
Ovidiu Culda (35) of High Street, Peterborough
Guilty of using a hand held phone while driving
Guilty of driving with no insurance
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Disqualified from driving for 12 months
Audei Porumbaru (23) of Bourges Boulevard, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £287, victim surcharge £34, costs £90. DIsqualified from driving for six months
Adulai Balde (23) of Station Road, London
Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £120, victim surcharge £4, costs £90. Disqualified from driving for six months
Constantin Gheorghie (34) of Burleigh Road, St Ives
Guilty plea to speeding (90mph in a 40mph zone)
Fined £576, victim surcharge £230, costs £90. DIsqualified from driving for 56 days
Corey Young (28) of Allexton Gardens, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence
Fined £120, victim surcharge £48, costs £90. Disqualified from driving for 56 days
April 25
David Brown (59) of Cottier Drive, Littleport
Found guilty of speeding (49mph in a 40mph zone)
Fined £150, victim surcharge £34, costs £100. Three points on licence
April 26
Xhoni Lazaj (18) of Drayton, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to failing to stop for a constable
Fined £200, victim surcharge £80, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months
Luke Smith (44) of Mellows Close, Peterborough
Found guilty of burglary (alcohol and cash from Ishtar Lounge)
Guilty plea to failing to surrender to custody
Jailed for ten weeks, suspended for 12 months, victim surcharge £122, costs £100