Peterborough Magistrates' Court results: Driver who hit 113mph on A1 and woman who had a knife in public
Results of sentencing hearings at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court
December 16
Leanne Kay (36) of South Parade, Peterborough
Guilty plea to possession of a blade in a public place
Jailed for six months, suspended for 12 months. Victim surcharge £154, costs £145
December 21
Calvin Lee (39) of Spencer Avenue, Scunthorpe
Guilty plea to speeding (113mph in a 70mph zone)
Fined £900, victim surcharge £90, costs £90. Six points on licence
Darren Smith (47) of Johnston Place, Oldbrook
Guilty plea to speeding (72mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £80, victim surcharge £34, costs £90. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on employees
Michelle McCormick (35) of Long Drove, Waldersea
Guilty plea to failing to take all measures available to secure that a transfer of household waste was to an authorised person
Conditional discharged for a year. Victim surcharge £22, costs £80
December 22
Oksaba Romanouska (40) of Clarence Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to failing to give information relating to a driver
Fined £200, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Six points on licence