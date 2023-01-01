News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough Magistrates' Court results: Driver who hit 113mph on A1 and woman who had a knife in public

Results of sentencing hearings at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court

By Stephen Briggs
6 minutes ago - 1 min read

December 16

Leanne Kay (36) of South Parade, Peterborough

Guilty plea to possession of a blade in a public place

Jailed for six months, suspended for 12 months. Victim surcharge £154, costs £145

December 21

Calvin Lee (39) of Spencer Avenue, Scunthorpe

Guilty plea to speeding (113mph in a 70mph zone)

Fined £900, victim surcharge £90, costs £90. Six points on licence

Darren Smith (47) of Johnston Place, Oldbrook

Guilty plea to speeding (72mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £80, victim surcharge £34, costs £90. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on employees

Michelle McCormick (35) of Long Drove, Waldersea

Guilty plea to failing to take all measures available to secure that a transfer of household waste was to an authorised person

Conditional discharged for a year. Victim surcharge £22, costs £80

December 22

Oksaba Romanouska (40) of Clarence Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to failing to give information relating to a driver

Fined £200, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Six points on licence