Peterborough Magistrates’ Court results
The results of sentencing hearings at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court.
August 31
Gurjit Singh (29) of Eastfield Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention
Guilty plea to driving with illegal tyres
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £153, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Six points on licence
September 15
Haider Ali (23) of Ambury Hill, Huntingdon
Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour x2
Jailed for 16 weeks. Compensation £150
Sheraz Ali (21) of Ambury Hill, Huntingdon
Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour x2
Community order - unpaid work of 200 hours. Compensation £75, victim surcharge £90, costs £85
September 22
Alex Smithee (27) of no fixed abode
Guilty plea to breach of a non-molestation order x2
Admits breach of suspended sentence
Jailed for 20 weeks
Lenuta Baeram (26) of Broadway, Peterborough
Guilty plea to theft of clothing (value unknown from John Lewis)
Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Compensation £675, victim surcharge £95, costs £85
Mariana Baeram (43) of Huntly Grove, Peterborough
Guilty plea to theft of clothing (value around £900 from John Lewis0
Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Compensation £675, costs £85
Viktor Lisajevs (50) of no fixed abode
Guilty plea to breach of a restraining order
Jailed for 24 weeks. Victim surcharge £128