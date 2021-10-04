Peterborough Magistrates’ Court results

The results of sentencing hearings at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court.

By Stephen Briggs
Monday, 4th October 2021, 5:00 am

August 31

Gurjit Singh (29) of Eastfield Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention

Guilty plea to driving with illegal tyres

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £153, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Six points on licence

September 15

Haider Ali (23) of Ambury Hill, Huntingdon

Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour x2

Jailed for 16 weeks. Compensation £150

Sheraz Ali (21) of Ambury Hill, Huntingdon

Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour x2

Community order - unpaid work of 200 hours. Compensation £75, victim surcharge £90, costs £85

September 22

Alex Smithee (27) of no fixed abode

Guilty plea to breach of a non-molestation order x2

Admits breach of suspended sentence

Jailed for 20 weeks

Lenuta Baeram (26) of Broadway, Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft of clothing (value unknown from John Lewis)

Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Compensation £675, victim surcharge £95, costs £85

Mariana Baeram (43) of Huntly Grove, Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft of clothing (value around £900 from John Lewis0

Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Compensation £675, costs £85

Viktor Lisajevs (50) of no fixed abode

Guilty plea to breach of a restraining order

Jailed for 24 weeks. Victim surcharge £128