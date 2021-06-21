Peterborough Magistrates’ Court Results
Results of sentencing hearings at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court
June 4
Fitzroy Moore (56) of Oban Drive, Peterborough
Found guilty of failing to provide a specimen of breath
Fined £180, victim surcharge £32, costs £300. Disqualified from driving for 16 months
Steven West (30) of Rutland Court, Peterborough
Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (police officer)
Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Compensation £100
Joshua Turner (19) of no fixed abode
Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour
Guilty plea to criminal damage
Committed to detention in a young offender institution for 28 days. Costs £105
June 7
Charlie Spurrier (20) of Wellington Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (police officer) x2
Guilty plea to criminal damage
Admits breach of suspended sentence
Jailed for 10 weeks. Compensation £180
Paul English (40) of HMP Peterborough
Guilty plea to possession of a knife in a public place
Jailed for 12 weeks. Victim surcharge £128
Chris Gamble (27) of Princes Walk, March
Guilty plea to possession of a knife in a public place
Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Unpaid work of 40 hours. Victim surcharge £95.10, costs £85
Trisma Senior (48) of Tithe Road, Chatteris
Guilty plea to dishonestly making a statement or representation to the DWP which was false
Community order - Mental Health Treatment Requirement for 12 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 15 days. Victim surcharge £85
June 8
Gregory Smurthwaite (47) of Elm Low Road, Wisbech
Found guilty of failing to give information relating to a driver
Fined £346, victim surcharge £35, costs £150. SIx points on licence
Curtis King (33) of Peterborough
Guilty plea to assault by beating
Jailed for seven weeks, suspended for 12 months. Compensation £100, victim surcharge £128, costs £200
June 9
Jessica Tavares (19) of Molyneux Street, Rochdale
Guilty plea to criminal damage
Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (police officer) x2
Fined £150, compensation £115, victim surcharge £34, costs £105
Micharl Goodey (33) of Peartree Walk, Yaxley
Guilty plea to drug driving (cocaine)
Guilty plea to drug driving (benzoylecgonine)
Find £300, victim surcharge £34, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for 12 months
Emma Markham-Cook (47) of Cassbrook Drive, Fulstow
Guilty plea to speeding (71mph in a 60mpgh zone)
Fined £66, victim surcharge £34. Three points on licence
June 10
James Doran (38) of Sadlers Park, Basildon
Found guilty of trespassing in search or pursuit of game, woodcocks, snipes or conies
Fined £200, victim surcharge £32, costs £380. Disqualified from driving for four months
Martin Doran (43) of Sadlers Park, Basildon
Found guilty of trespassing in search or pursuit of game, woodcocks, snipes or conies
Fined £200, victim surcharge £32, costs £380. Disqualified from driving for four months
Barry Law (52) of Blackbear Lane, Wisbech
Found guilty of driving without due care and attention
Fined £200, victim surcharge £32, costs £770. Four points on licence
Mykolas Dovydatis (20) of Pacey Court, Peterborough
Found guilty of dishonestly undertaking or assisting in the retention, removal, disposal or realisation of stolen goods
Conditional discharge for 12 months. Victim surcharge £24, costs £500
Lewis Broadribb (26) of Pattens Close, Whittlesey
Found guilty of using threatening or abusive words or behaviour
Fined £200, victim surcharge £34, costs £400
David Fitzsimmonds (67) of Blackmans Road, Folksworth
Guilty plea to speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £66, victim surcharge £34. Three points on licence
Danny Lynn (31) of High Street, Halstead
Guilty plea to speeding (71mph in a 60mph zone)
Guilty plea to speeding (69mph in a 60mph zone) x2
Fined £250, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Nine points on licence
Tendayi Manase (25) of Gladesmore Road, London
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £120, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Six points on licence. No totting disqualification - impact on family
Carey Smith (43) of Alder Close, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (92mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £184, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Six points on licence
Liam Merrick (19) of Rutland Road, Stamford
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £152, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for 84 days
Alastair Shirley (36) of Central Square, Peterborough
Guilty plea to failing to comply with a no entry sign
Fined £133, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Three points on licence
David Harris (35) of Castle Acre, Eye
Guilty plea to driving while using a handheld mobile phone
Fined £111, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Six points on licence. No totting disqualification - impact on family
Ali Umar (28) of Maryland Avenue, Hartford
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £250, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Six points on licence
June 11
Timothy Clarke (49) of Hanbury, Peterborough
Guilty plea to possession of a knife in a public place
Guilty plea to theft of infant milk (value £35.16 from Lloyds Pharmacy)
Guilty plea to criminal damage
Guilty plea to failure to surrender to custody
Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 25 days. Unpaid work of 220 hours. Victim surcharge £95, costs £145. Compensation £35.16
Shane Boyton (43) of HMP Peterborough
Guilty plea to breach of a restraining order
Jailed for 12 weeks. Victim surcharge £128
Scott Miller (47) of Hammonds Drive, Peterborough
Guilty plea to criminal damage
Guilty plea to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour
Fined £100, compensation £100, victim surcharge £34, costs £105
Michael O’Loughlin (36) of HMP Woodhill
Guilty plea to assault by beating
Jailed for six weeks
June 14
Dominic Bevilacqua (20) of Houghton Avenue, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (73ugs in 100ml of breath(
Fined £150, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 20 months - can be reduced by five months if course completed by 13/7/22
Diyan Danailov (36) of Norfolk Street, Wisbech
Guilty plea to drink driving (68ugs in 100ml of breath)
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence
Fined £200, victim surcharge £40, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 18 months
Phillipa Fallowfield
Guilty plea to causing a public nuisance
Breach of suspended sentence
Jailed for 52 weeks. Victim surcharge £128
Harijs Sovers (35) of Park Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to theft of alcohol (value £320 from Tesco)
Breach of suspended sentence
Jailed for 24 weeks. Victim surcharge £128
Alistair Atkinson (59) of Barnstock, Peterborough
Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (paramedic) x2
Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 25 days. Compensation £100
Sam Bennett (30) of Mount Pleasant, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (cannabis)
Guilty plea to failing to provide a specimen of breath
Guilty plea to driving while disqualified
Guilty plea to assault by beating, and the offence was racially aggravated
Jailed for 14 weeks. Disqualified from driving for 48 months. Victim surcharge £128
Gheorghe Cuti (50) of Gladstone Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to theft if Champagne, Red Bull, sardines, trainers and plyers (value £52 from Tesco)
Guilty plea to failure to surrender to custody
Conditional discharge for 18 months. Victim surcharge £22, costs £85
Carl Gibson (21) of Ringstead Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to harassment
Admits breach of suspended sentence
Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 10 days. Unpaid work of 60 hours. Restraining order for two years.
Piotr Wozniak (39) of Risby, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (60ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £230, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from drivng for 17 months - can be reduced by 17 weeks if course completed by 17/5/22
Ciprian Gorgan (36) of Brookside, Petyerborough
Guilty plea to driving while disqualified
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Community order - 100 hours of unpaid work. Victim surcharge £95, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 18 months
Jason Challis (45) of Lavender Crescent, Peterborough
Guilty plea to breaching a restraining order x2
Jailed for six weeks, suspended for 18 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 40 days. Victim surcharge £128, costs £85
Paul Fellows (55) of Oundle Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (42ugs in 100ml of breath)
Guilty plea to driving while disqualified
Guilty plea to driving with no MOT
Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Fined £350, victim surcharge £35, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months - can be reduced by three months if course completed by 13/1/22
Jason Turiccki (33) of Allport Close, Peterborough
Guilty plea to theft of a bike x2
Conditional discharge for six months. Compensation £660
Anna McDonagh (33) of Normanton Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to theft of various items (value unknown from Farm Foods)
Fined £40, compensation £120, victim surcharge £34, costs £85