Peterborough Magistrates’ Court Results

June 4

Fitzroy Moore (56) of Oban Drive, Peterborough

Found guilty of failing to provide a specimen of breath

Peterborough Magistrates' Court

Fined £180, victim surcharge £32, costs £300. Disqualified from driving for 16 months

Steven West (30) of Rutland Court, Peterborough

Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (police officer)

Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Compensation £100

Joshua Turner (19) of no fixed abode

Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour

Guilty plea to criminal damage

Committed to detention in a young offender institution for 28 days. Costs £105

June 7

Charlie Spurrier (20) of Wellington Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (police officer) x2

Guilty plea to criminal damage

Admits breach of suspended sentence

Jailed for 10 weeks. Compensation £180

Paul English (40) of HMP Peterborough

Guilty plea to possession of a knife in a public place

Jailed for 12 weeks. Victim surcharge £128

Chris Gamble (27) of Princes Walk, March

Guilty plea to possession of a knife in a public place

Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Unpaid work of 40 hours. Victim surcharge £95.10, costs £85

Trisma Senior (48) of Tithe Road, Chatteris

Guilty plea to dishonestly making a statement or representation to the DWP which was false

Community order - Mental Health Treatment Requirement for 12 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 15 days. Victim surcharge £85

June 8

Gregory Smurthwaite (47) of Elm Low Road, Wisbech

Found guilty of failing to give information relating to a driver

Fined £346, victim surcharge £35, costs £150. SIx points on licence

Curtis King (33) of Peterborough

Guilty plea to assault by beating

Jailed for seven weeks, suspended for 12 months. Compensation £100, victim surcharge £128, costs £200

June 9

Jessica Tavares (19) of Molyneux Street, Rochdale

Guilty plea to criminal damage

Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (police officer) x2

Fined £150, compensation £115, victim surcharge £34, costs £105

Micharl Goodey (33) of Peartree Walk, Yaxley

Guilty plea to drug driving (cocaine)

Guilty plea to drug driving (benzoylecgonine)

Find £300, victim surcharge £34, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for 12 months

Emma Markham-Cook (47) of Cassbrook Drive, Fulstow

Guilty plea to speeding (71mph in a 60mpgh zone)

Fined £66, victim surcharge £34. Three points on licence

June 10

James Doran (38) of Sadlers Park, Basildon

Found guilty of trespassing in search or pursuit of game, woodcocks, snipes or conies

Fined £200, victim surcharge £32, costs £380. Disqualified from driving for four months

Martin Doran (43) of Sadlers Park, Basildon

Found guilty of trespassing in search or pursuit of game, woodcocks, snipes or conies

Fined £200, victim surcharge £32, costs £380. Disqualified from driving for four months

Barry Law (52) of Blackbear Lane, Wisbech

Found guilty of driving without due care and attention

Fined £200, victim surcharge £32, costs £770. Four points on licence

Mykolas Dovydatis (20) of Pacey Court, Peterborough

Found guilty of dishonestly undertaking or assisting in the retention, removal, disposal or realisation of stolen goods

Conditional discharge for 12 months. Victim surcharge £24, costs £500

Lewis Broadribb (26) of Pattens Close, Whittlesey

Found guilty of using threatening or abusive words or behaviour

Fined £200, victim surcharge £34, costs £400

David Fitzsimmonds (67) of Blackmans Road, Folksworth

Guilty plea to speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £66, victim surcharge £34. Three points on licence

Danny Lynn (31) of High Street, Halstead

Guilty plea to speeding (71mph in a 60mph zone)

Guilty plea to speeding (69mph in a 60mph zone) x2

Fined £250, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Nine points on licence

Tendayi Manase (25) of Gladesmore Road, London

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £120, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Six points on licence. No totting disqualification - impact on family

Carey Smith (43) of Alder Close, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (92mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £184, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Six points on licence

Liam Merrick (19) of Rutland Road, Stamford

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £152, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for 84 days

Alastair Shirley (36) of Central Square, Peterborough

Guilty plea to failing to comply with a no entry sign

Fined £133, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Three points on licence

David Harris (35) of Castle Acre, Eye

Guilty plea to driving while using a handheld mobile phone

Fined £111, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Six points on licence. No totting disqualification - impact on family

Ali Umar (28) of Maryland Avenue, Hartford

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £250, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Six points on licence

June 11

Timothy Clarke (49) of Hanbury, Peterborough

Guilty plea to possession of a knife in a public place

Guilty plea to theft of infant milk (value £35.16 from Lloyds Pharmacy)

Guilty plea to criminal damage

Guilty plea to failure to surrender to custody

Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 25 days. Unpaid work of 220 hours. Victim surcharge £95, costs £145. Compensation £35.16

Shane Boyton (43) of HMP Peterborough

Guilty plea to breach of a restraining order

Jailed for 12 weeks. Victim surcharge £128

Scott Miller (47) of Hammonds Drive, Peterborough

Guilty plea to criminal damage

Guilty plea to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour

Fined £100, compensation £100, victim surcharge £34, costs £105

Michael O’Loughlin (36) of HMP Woodhill

Guilty plea to assault by beating

Jailed for six weeks

June 14

Dominic Bevilacqua (20) of Houghton Avenue, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (73ugs in 100ml of breath(

Fined £150, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 20 months - can be reduced by five months if course completed by 13/7/22

Diyan Danailov (36) of Norfolk Street, Wisbech

Guilty plea to drink driving (68ugs in 100ml of breath)

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Fined £200, victim surcharge £40, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 18 months

Phillipa Fallowfield

Guilty plea to causing a public nuisance

Breach of suspended sentence

Jailed for 52 weeks. Victim surcharge £128

Harijs Sovers (35) of Park Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft of alcohol (value £320 from Tesco)

Breach of suspended sentence

Jailed for 24 weeks. Victim surcharge £128

Alistair Atkinson (59) of Barnstock, Peterborough

Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (paramedic) x2

Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 25 days. Compensation £100

Sam Bennett (30) of Mount Pleasant, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (cannabis)

Guilty plea to failing to provide a specimen of breath

Guilty plea to driving while disqualified

Guilty plea to assault by beating, and the offence was racially aggravated

Jailed for 14 weeks. Disqualified from driving for 48 months. Victim surcharge £128

Gheorghe Cuti (50) of Gladstone Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft if Champagne, Red Bull, sardines, trainers and plyers (value £52 from Tesco)

Guilty plea to failure to surrender to custody

Conditional discharge for 18 months. Victim surcharge £22, costs £85

Carl Gibson (21) of Ringstead Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to harassment

Admits breach of suspended sentence

Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 10 days. Unpaid work of 60 hours. Restraining order for two years.

Piotr Wozniak (39) of Risby, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (60ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £230, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from drivng for 17 months - can be reduced by 17 weeks if course completed by 17/5/22

Ciprian Gorgan (36) of Brookside, Petyerborough

Guilty plea to driving while disqualified

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Community order - 100 hours of unpaid work. Victim surcharge £95, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 18 months

Jason Challis (45) of Lavender Crescent, Peterborough

Guilty plea to breaching a restraining order x2

Jailed for six weeks, suspended for 18 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 40 days. Victim surcharge £128, costs £85

Paul Fellows (55) of Oundle Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (42ugs in 100ml of breath)

Guilty plea to driving while disqualified

Guilty plea to driving with no MOT

Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Fined £350, victim surcharge £35, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months - can be reduced by three months if course completed by 13/1/22

Jason Turiccki (33) of Allport Close, Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft of a bike x2

Conditional discharge for six months. Compensation £660

Anna McDonagh (33) of Normanton Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft of various items (value unknown from Farm Foods)