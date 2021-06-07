Peterborough Magistrates’ Court results
A list of sentencing hearing results at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court.
May 21
Rashid Harif (23) of Dover Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (cannabis)
Fined £100, victim surcharge £34, costs £85
Kestutis Purlys (37) of Mayors Walk, Peterborough
Guilty plea to possession of ammunition without holding a firearms certificate
Guilty plea to driving while disqualified
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £75, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for four months
Kelsey Bugner (19) of Askwith Grove, St Ives
Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (cannabis)
Admits breach of suspended sentence
Fined £310, victim surcharge £34, costs £85
Elina Osite (41) of Gray Court, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (144ugs in 100ml of breath) Community order - Mental Health Treatment Requirement for 12 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 15 days. Unpaid work of 150 hours. Victim surcharge £95, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 32 months - can be reduced by 32 weeks if course completed by 10/3/23
Jordan Rozario (26) of Chapel Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to assault occasioning actual bodily harm
Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 30 days. Unpaid work of 100 hours. Compensation £400, victim surcharge £85, costs £400
Connor Jackson (20) of Alexandra Road, Grantham
Guilty plea to possession of an offensive weapon at Peterborough Railway Station (knuckleduster)
Guilty plea to possession of a class B drug (cannabis)
Committed to a youth offenders institution for six months. Victim surcharge £128
Anton Oakley (32) of Redmile Walk, Peterborough
Guilty plea to possession of a class A drug (diamorphine)
Jailed for 14 days
Daniel Fisher (33) of Crockett’s Drive, Wisbech
Guilty plea to assault by beating
Community order - 100 hours unpaid work. Victim surcharge £95, costs £105. Restraining order for one year
Andrew Butt (58) of Nene Parade, March
Guilty plea to assault by beating
Fined £1,000. Compensation £200, victim surcharge £100, costs £105
May 24
Gregory Ansell (31) of Hinchcliffe, Peterborough
Guilty plea to criminal damage
Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (police officer)
Guilty plea to failure to surrender
Community order - rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 30 days. Compensation £170
Nigel Bullimore (52) of Tollgate, Peterborough
Guilty plea to making an indecent image of a child (1 category B image)
Guilty plea to making an indecent image of a child (97 category C images)
Guilty plea to possession of 37 prohibited images of children
Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 40 days. Fined £50, victim surcharge £95, costs £85. Sexual Harm Prevention Order for five years
Giuseppe Cocozza (23) of Springfield, Peterborough
Guilty plea to indecent exposure x4
Community order - Programme Requirement for 50 days. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 35 days. Unpaid work of 100 hours. Victim surcharge £95, costs £85.
Jade Jenkins (25) of South Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to being concerned in the production of class B drugs (cannabis)
Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 30 days. Fined £100, victim surcharge £95, costs £85
Rita Cekaitye (31) of Eye ROad, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (65ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £276, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 18 months - can be reduced by 18 weeks if course completed by 20/5/22
Gediminas Marcinkevicius (30) of Osborne Road, Wisbech
Guilty plea to drink driving (54ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £300, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months - can be reduced by three months if course completed by 23.3.22
Ramindebir Singh (51) of Eastfield Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (64ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £230, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 18 months - can be reduced by 18 weeks if course completed by 20/5/22
Antanas Gafanavicius (41) of Hedgelands, Wisbech
Guilty plea to drink driving (96ugs in 100ml of breath)
Community order - unpaid work of 120 hours. Victim surcharge £95, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 36 months - can be reduced by 36 weeks if course completed by 14/7/23
Daniel Holmes (36) of Freeman Close, Wittering
Guilty plea to drink driving (58ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £507, victim surcharge £51, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 16 months - can be reduced by 16 weeks if course completed by 3/4/22
Josua Mills (25) of Atherstone Aveune
Guilty plea to failing to provide a specimen
Community order - unpaid work of 80 hours. Victim surcharge £95, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 18 months - can be reduced by 18 weeks if course completed by 20/5/22
Subhaan Khan (23) of Silverwood Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to being in charge of a motor vehicle while over the drug drive limit (cannabis)
Guity plea to speeding (70mph in a 60mph zone)
Guilty plea to speeding (84mph in a 60mph zone)
Guilty plea to speeding (79mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £250, victim surcharge £34, costs £100. Disqualified from driving for nine months
Perry Bird (32) of Savory Road, Wisbech
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to driving while disqualified
Guilty plea to failing to stop for a constable
Jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 18 months. Fined £150. Disqualified from driving for 12 months
May 25
Samantha Mowles (54) of Barton Close, Peterborough
Found guilty of drug driving (benzoylecgonine)
Fined £180, victim surcharge £34, costs £150. Disqualified from driving for 15 months
Andrew Jeffrey (38) of The Dell, Peterborough
Found guilty of handling stolen goods
Fined £200, victim surcharge £30, costs £180
Ingrid Jeffrey (54) of Queen Street, Yaxley
Found guilty of handling stolen goods
Fined £200, victim surcharge £30, costs £180
May 26
David-Anrei Culcea (19) of Alleyne Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to theft of groceries (value £198.12 from Tesco)
Fined £200, costs £105
Glen Graham (34) of Charnwood Close, Peterborough
Guilty plea to criminal damage
Guilty plea to failure to surrender to custody
Jailed for 35 days. Compensation £128
Nazia Ayub (33) of Allport Close, Peterborough
Guilty plea to obstructing a constable
Community order - Mental Health Treatment Requirement for 12 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 15 days. Compensation £95
Lloyd Speight (34) of HMP Bedford
Guilty plea to theft of groceries (value unknown from B&M Stores)
Guilty plea top theft of washing tablets (value £95 from Co-op)
To be detained in court house - detention deemed served by time already spent in custody
Afsheen Razzaq (43) of Field Walk, Peterborough
Found guilty of speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)
Found guilty of driving otherwise in accordance with a licence
Fined £60, victim surcharge £34. Disqualified from driving for six months
David Smith (42) of Tyrrell Crescent, South Wootton
Guilty plea to speeding (69mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £73, victim surcharge £34. Three points on licence
Cott Reidy (33) of Cavendish Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (42mph in a 30mph zone)
Guilty plea to speeding (37mph in a 30mph zone)
Guilty plea to speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £300, victim surcharge £34, costs £90. Nine points on licence