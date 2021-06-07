Peterborough Magistrates’ Court results

May 21

Rashid Harif (23) of Dover Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (cannabis)

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peterborough Magistrates' Court

Fined £100, victim surcharge £34, costs £85

Kestutis Purlys (37) of Mayors Walk, Peterborough

Guilty plea to possession of ammunition without holding a firearms certificate

Guilty plea to driving while disqualified

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £75, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for four months

Kelsey Bugner (19) of Askwith Grove, St Ives

Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (cannabis)

Admits breach of suspended sentence

Fined £310, victim surcharge £34, costs £85

Elina Osite (41) of Gray Court, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (144ugs in 100ml of breath) Community order - Mental Health Treatment Requirement for 12 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 15 days. Unpaid work of 150 hours. Victim surcharge £95, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 32 months - can be reduced by 32 weeks if course completed by 10/3/23

Jordan Rozario (26) of Chapel Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to assault occasioning actual bodily harm

Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 30 days. Unpaid work of 100 hours. Compensation £400, victim surcharge £85, costs £400

Connor Jackson (20) of Alexandra Road, Grantham

Guilty plea to possession of an offensive weapon at Peterborough Railway Station (knuckleduster)

Guilty plea to possession of a class B drug (cannabis)

Committed to a youth offenders institution for six months. Victim surcharge £128

Anton Oakley (32) of Redmile Walk, Peterborough

Guilty plea to possession of a class A drug (diamorphine)

Jailed for 14 days

Daniel Fisher (33) of Crockett’s Drive, Wisbech

Guilty plea to assault by beating

Community order - 100 hours unpaid work. Victim surcharge £95, costs £105. Restraining order for one year

Andrew Butt (58) of Nene Parade, March

Guilty plea to assault by beating

Fined £1,000. Compensation £200, victim surcharge £100, costs £105

May 24

Gregory Ansell (31) of Hinchcliffe, Peterborough

Guilty plea to criminal damage

Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (police officer)

Guilty plea to failure to surrender

Community order - rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 30 days. Compensation £170

Nigel Bullimore (52) of Tollgate, Peterborough

Guilty plea to making an indecent image of a child (1 category B image)

Guilty plea to making an indecent image of a child (97 category C images)

Guilty plea to possession of 37 prohibited images of children

Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 40 days. Fined £50, victim surcharge £95, costs £85. Sexual Harm Prevention Order for five years

Giuseppe Cocozza (23) of Springfield, Peterborough

Guilty plea to indecent exposure x4

Community order - Programme Requirement for 50 days. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 35 days. Unpaid work of 100 hours. Victim surcharge £95, costs £85.

Jade Jenkins (25) of South Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to being concerned in the production of class B drugs (cannabis)

Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 30 days. Fined £100, victim surcharge £95, costs £85

Rita Cekaitye (31) of Eye ROad, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (65ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £276, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 18 months - can be reduced by 18 weeks if course completed by 20/5/22

Gediminas Marcinkevicius (30) of Osborne Road, Wisbech

Guilty plea to drink driving (54ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £300, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months - can be reduced by three months if course completed by 23.3.22

Ramindebir Singh (51) of Eastfield Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (64ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £230, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 18 months - can be reduced by 18 weeks if course completed by 20/5/22

Antanas Gafanavicius (41) of Hedgelands, Wisbech

Guilty plea to drink driving (96ugs in 100ml of breath)

Community order - unpaid work of 120 hours. Victim surcharge £95, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 36 months - can be reduced by 36 weeks if course completed by 14/7/23

Daniel Holmes (36) of Freeman Close, Wittering

Guilty plea to drink driving (58ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £507, victim surcharge £51, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 16 months - can be reduced by 16 weeks if course completed by 3/4/22

Josua Mills (25) of Atherstone Aveune

Guilty plea to failing to provide a specimen

Community order - unpaid work of 80 hours. Victim surcharge £95, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 18 months - can be reduced by 18 weeks if course completed by 20/5/22

Subhaan Khan (23) of Silverwood Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to being in charge of a motor vehicle while over the drug drive limit (cannabis)

Guity plea to speeding (70mph in a 60mph zone)

Guilty plea to speeding (84mph in a 60mph zone)

Guilty plea to speeding (79mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £250, victim surcharge £34, costs £100. Disqualified from driving for nine months

Perry Bird (32) of Savory Road, Wisbech

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to driving while disqualified

Guilty plea to failing to stop for a constable

Jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 18 months. Fined £150. Disqualified from driving for 12 months

May 25

Samantha Mowles (54) of Barton Close, Peterborough

Found guilty of drug driving (benzoylecgonine)

Fined £180, victim surcharge £34, costs £150. Disqualified from driving for 15 months

Andrew Jeffrey (38) of The Dell, Peterborough

Found guilty of handling stolen goods

Fined £200, victim surcharge £30, costs £180

Ingrid Jeffrey (54) of Queen Street, Yaxley

Found guilty of handling stolen goods

Fined £200, victim surcharge £30, costs £180

May 26

David-Anrei Culcea (19) of Alleyne Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft of groceries (value £198.12 from Tesco)

Fined £200, costs £105

Glen Graham (34) of Charnwood Close, Peterborough

Guilty plea to criminal damage

Guilty plea to failure to surrender to custody

Jailed for 35 days. Compensation £128

Nazia Ayub (33) of Allport Close, Peterborough

Guilty plea to obstructing a constable

Community order - Mental Health Treatment Requirement for 12 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 15 days. Compensation £95

Lloyd Speight (34) of HMP Bedford

Guilty plea to theft of groceries (value unknown from B&M Stores)

Guilty plea top theft of washing tablets (value £95 from Co-op)

To be detained in court house - detention deemed served by time already spent in custody

Afsheen Razzaq (43) of Field Walk, Peterborough

Found guilty of speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)

Found guilty of driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Fined £60, victim surcharge £34. Disqualified from driving for six months

David Smith (42) of Tyrrell Crescent, South Wootton

Guilty plea to speeding (69mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £73, victim surcharge £34. Three points on licence

Cott Reidy (33) of Cavendish Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (42mph in a 30mph zone)

Guilty plea to speeding (37mph in a 30mph zone)

Guilty plea to speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)