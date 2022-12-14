Peterborough Magistrates’ Court Results

Matthew Masters (31) of no fixed abode

Admits breach of domestic violence protection order

Jailed for 28 days

Peterborough Magistrates' Court

Arturas Scegnulevicius (23) of no fixed abode

Guilty plea to theft of wine (value £6.75 from Tesco)

Guilty plea to failing to surrender to custody

Conditional discharge for six month. Victim surcharge £21

Jeremy Cater (55) of Avon Court, Peterborough

Guilty plea to entering a garden shed as a trespasser and steeling a tent

Fined £60, victim surcharge £32

Zahid Husaain (52) of St Paul’s Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to fraud by false representation by using a blue badge which you were not entitled to use

Fined £108, victim surcharge £30, costs £500.

Christian Jordan (47) of High Street, Huntingdon

Found guilty of theft of alcohol (value £94 from Sainsbury’s)

Found guilty of theft of alcohol (value £20 from Sainsbury’s)

Guilty plea to theft of alcohol (value £81.50 from Waitrose)

Guilty plea to theft of alcohol (value £93.09 from Waitrose)

Found guilty of theft of alcohol (value £250 from Waitrose)

Found guilty of theft of alcohol (value £140 from Waitrose)

Found guilty of theft of meat and alcohol (value £310 from Waitrose)

Guilty plea to theft of groceries (Value £91.40 from One Stop)

Jailed for 42 weeks. Compensation £200

March 19

Konrad Banach (32) of Lynn Road, Wisbech

Guilty plea to driving whilst disqualified

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Absolute discharge - he did not know he was disqualified

Taylor Brown (19) of Victoria Road, Wisbech

Guilty plea to possession of an offensive weapon (knuckle duster) in a public place

Community order - 60 hours unpaid work. Victim surcharge £90, costs £85. Weapon to be destroyed

Shuaib Khan (24) of Clarence Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drug driving (cannabis)

Fined £230, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months

Spas Penev (33) of Tower Court, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving whilst disqualified

Guilty plea to driving a vehicle in a dangerous condition

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £120, victim surcharge £32. Disqualified from driving for 12 months

Artur Wesolowski (32) of Verdun Road, Wisbech

Guilty plea to drink driving (68ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £369, victim surcharge £36, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 20 months - can be reduced by 20 weeks if course completed by 2/5/21

Louis Butler (30) of Old Cobblers Place, Barwell

Guilty plea to assault by beating

Admits breach of suspended sentence

Community order - curfew for six months between 9pm an 6am. Fined £54, victim surcharge £90, costs £85.

Jordan King (26) of Wenny Estate, Chatteris

Guilty plea to assault by beating

Fined £40, compensation £50, victim surcharge £32, costs £85

Louise Putland (33) of High Streetm Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft of a bank card

Guilty plea to fraud x4

Fined £120, victim surcharge £32, costs £85, compensation £83.49

Matthew Reed (46) of no fixed abode

Guilty plea to theft of meat (value £50 from Tesco)

Guilty plea to theft of meat (value £100 from Tesco)

Guilty plea to theft of confectionary (value £36 from Tesco)

Guilty plea to theft of cosmetics (value £59.94 from Well Paston Pharmacy)

Guilty plea to theft of meat (value unknown from Tesco)

Guilty plea to theft of meat (value £40 from Tesco)

Conditional discharge for 18 months. Compensation £285.94

Matthew Elsom (33) of Medworth, Peterborough

Guilty plea to assault by beating

Guilty plea to theft of chocolates (value £61 from Co-op)

Jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Compensation £100, victim surcharge £122

Charles Johnson (21) of Grange Park, Cambridge

Guilty plea to trespassing by entering land in search or pursuit of game, woodcocks, snipes or conies

Fined £400, victim surcharge £40, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months (disqualification suspended pending appeal)

Leslie Smith (24) of Wyre Piddle Bypass, Upper Moor, Worcestershire

Guilty plea to trespassing by entering land in search or pursuit of game, woodcocks, snipes or conies

Fined £400, victim surcharge £40, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months (disqualification suspended pending appeal)

John Taylor (21) of Booth Lane, Middlewich, Cheshire

Guilty plea to trespassing by entering land in search or pursuit of game, woodcocks, snipes or conies

Fined £300, victim surcharge £32, costs £85.

March 20

Joliita Bajorunene (34) of Gladstone Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to taking a vehicle without consent

Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to failing to surrender to custody

Fined £1,100, victim surcharge £50, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for eight months

Macauley Lightfoot (20) of no fixed abode

Guilty plea to criminal damage of a window

Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (cannabis)

Admits breach of suspended sentence

Guilty plea to failing to surrender to custody

Jailed for eight months. Compensation £108.99

Eden Ward (24) of Ambury Hill, Huntingdon

Found guilty of theft of a coat and a bicycle

Guilty plea to failing to surrender to custody

Guilty plea to theft of four bottles of perfume (value £100 from TK Maxx)

Guilty plea to undertaking in retention, removal, disposal or realisation of a stolen mobile phone

Guilty plea to theft of two Ted Baker Gift Sets (value unknown from Boots)

Guilty plea to theft of five salmon bags and none steaks (value £127.14 from Marks and Spencer)

Guilty plea to interfering with a motor vehicle

Four offences taken into consideration

Jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 18 months. Drug Rehabilitation Requirement for six months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Compensation £990.28, costs £236.86

Fernando Cande-Marques (47) of no fixed abode

Guilty plea to theft of a laptop

Guilty plea to assault by beating

Guilty plea to failing to surrender to custody

Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 35 days, 100 hours unpaid work. Compensation £444.99, costs £85

Adele Machin (41) of Belsay Drive, Peterborough

Admits breach of supervision requirements

Jailed for 14 days

Abdelsalam Abdou (32) of Aldermans Drive, Peterborough

Guilty plea to failing to give information relating to a driver

Fined £80, victim surcharge £32, costs £100. Six points on licence

Ian Cunnington (45) of Sellers Grange, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (72mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £130, victim surcharge £32, costs £100. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification - effect of loss of mployment as self employed surveyor on dependant child and ill wife

Pat Lay (41) of Stanley Road, Herne Bay, Kent

Guilty plea to speeding (69mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £200, victim surcharge £32, costs £100. Three points on licence

Mary McParland (53) of Marchment Square, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (47mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £68, victim surcharge £32, costs £100. Three points on licence

Shir Rahemy (60) of Burnt Ash Hill Road, London

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £200, victim surcharge £32, costs £100. Six points on licence

Petar Semerdzhiev (34) of Braemar Avenue, Lurgan, Armagh

Guilty plea to speeding (37mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £220, victim surcharge £32, costs £100. Three points on licence

Susan Taljaard (53) of Countless Close, Eaton Socon

Guilty plea to speeding (38mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £60, victim surcharge £32, costs £50. Three points on licence

Dumitru Tigirlas (25) of Eastgate, Whittlesey

Guilty plea to speeding (54mph in a 40mph zone)

Fined £180, victim surcharge £32, costs £100. Three points on licence

Joseph Adeyemi (41) of Timberlong Lane, Basildon

Found guilty of speeding (100mph in a 70mph zone)

Fined £440, victim surcharge £44, costs £100. Six points on licence

Myles Cash (35) of Hilltop, Redbourne

Found guilty of driving with no insurance

Fined £660, costs £100, six points on licence

Rita Cekaityte (30) of Viney Close, Peterborough

Found guilty of driving while using a mobile phone

Fined £172, victim surcharge £32, costs £100. Disqualified from driving for six months

John Cobbold (38) of Rignals Lane, Chelmsford

Guilty plea to speeding (91mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £440, victim surcharge £44, costs £100. Six points on licence

Sian Collinson (22) of Lower Barn Close, Horsham

Found guilty of driving with no insurance

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £100. Disqualified from driving for 12 months

Paul Cook (57) of Ford Close, Whittlesey

Guilty plea to speeding (38mph in a 30mph zone)

Guilty plea to speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £230, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Six points on licence

Florani Filip (34) of Chadwick Road, Slough

Found guilty of failing to give information relating to a driver

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £100. Six points on licence

Tony Hunphreys (69) of Stepping Stones, Hemingford Grey

Found guilty of driving while using a mobile phone

Found guilty of driving while not wearing a seat belt

Fined £154, victim surcharge £32, costs £100. Disqualified from driving for six months

Deborah Rayner (61) of Station Road, March

Guilty plea to speeding (37mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £384, victim surcharge £38, costs £100. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification - needs to look after husband with severe health challenges. Works nights at HMP Peterborough

Deivdas Butkevicius (30) of Oldbrook, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £100. Disqualified from driving for six months

Daley Loasby (34) of Threeholes, Wisbech

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £440, victim surcharge £44, costs £100. Disqualified from driving for six months

Jose Manuel Bastos Fonseca (62) of Russell Street, Peterborough

Found guilty of failing to give information relating to a driver

Fined £180, victim surchrge £30, costs £100. Disqualified from driving for six months

Virgil Ganta (25) of Waterlees Road, Wisbech

Guilty plea to speeding (71mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £101, victim surcharge £32, costs £100. Disqualified from driving for six months

Lee Keith (37) of London Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Fined £440, victim surcharge £44, costs £100. Disqualified from driving for 12 months

Orestas Marciulatis (23) of Thorpe Lea Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £100. Eight points on licence. No totting disqualification - would lose job if lost licence and wouldn’t be able to pay bills

Bryan Williams (48) of Leighton, Peterborough

Guilty of failing to give information relating to a driver

