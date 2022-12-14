Peterborough Magistrates’ Court Results
March 16
Matthew Masters (31) of no fixed abode
Admits breach of domestic violence protection order
Jailed for 28 days
Arturas Scegnulevicius (23) of no fixed abode
Guilty plea to theft of wine (value £6.75 from Tesco)
Guilty plea to failing to surrender to custody
Conditional discharge for six month. Victim surcharge £21
Jeremy Cater (55) of Avon Court, Peterborough
Guilty plea to entering a garden shed as a trespasser and steeling a tent
Fined £60, victim surcharge £32
Zahid Husaain (52) of St Paul’s Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to fraud by false representation by using a blue badge which you were not entitled to use
Fined £108, victim surcharge £30, costs £500.
Christian Jordan (47) of High Street, Huntingdon
Found guilty of theft of alcohol (value £94 from Sainsbury’s)
Found guilty of theft of alcohol (value £20 from Sainsbury’s)
Guilty plea to theft of alcohol (value £81.50 from Waitrose)
Guilty plea to theft of alcohol (value £93.09 from Waitrose)
Found guilty of theft of alcohol (value £250 from Waitrose)
Found guilty of theft of alcohol (value £140 from Waitrose)
Found guilty of theft of meat and alcohol (value £310 from Waitrose)
Guilty plea to theft of groceries (Value £91.40 from One Stop)
Jailed for 42 weeks. Compensation £200
March 19
Konrad Banach (32) of Lynn Road, Wisbech
Guilty plea to driving whilst disqualified
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Absolute discharge - he did not know he was disqualified
Taylor Brown (19) of Victoria Road, Wisbech
Guilty plea to possession of an offensive weapon (knuckle duster) in a public place
Community order - 60 hours unpaid work. Victim surcharge £90, costs £85. Weapon to be destroyed
Shuaib Khan (24) of Clarence Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drug driving (cannabis)
Fined £230, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months
Spas Penev (33) of Tower Court, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving whilst disqualified
Guilty plea to driving a vehicle in a dangerous condition
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £120, victim surcharge £32. Disqualified from driving for 12 months
Artur Wesolowski (32) of Verdun Road, Wisbech
Guilty plea to drink driving (68ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £369, victim surcharge £36, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 20 months - can be reduced by 20 weeks if course completed by 2/5/21
Louis Butler (30) of Old Cobblers Place, Barwell
Guilty plea to assault by beating
Admits breach of suspended sentence
Community order - curfew for six months between 9pm an 6am. Fined £54, victim surcharge £90, costs £85.
Jordan King (26) of Wenny Estate, Chatteris
Guilty plea to assault by beating
Fined £40, compensation £50, victim surcharge £32, costs £85
Louise Putland (33) of High Streetm Peterborough
Guilty plea to theft of a bank card
Guilty plea to fraud x4
Fined £120, victim surcharge £32, costs £85, compensation £83.49
Matthew Reed (46) of no fixed abode
Guilty plea to theft of meat (value £50 from Tesco)
Guilty plea to theft of meat (value £100 from Tesco)
Guilty plea to theft of confectionary (value £36 from Tesco)
Guilty plea to theft of cosmetics (value £59.94 from Well Paston Pharmacy)
Guilty plea to theft of meat (value unknown from Tesco)
Guilty plea to theft of meat (value £40 from Tesco)
Conditional discharge for 18 months. Compensation £285.94
Matthew Elsom (33) of Medworth, Peterborough
Guilty plea to assault by beating
Guilty plea to theft of chocolates (value £61 from Co-op)
Jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Compensation £100, victim surcharge £122
Charles Johnson (21) of Grange Park, Cambridge
Guilty plea to trespassing by entering land in search or pursuit of game, woodcocks, snipes or conies
Fined £400, victim surcharge £40, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months (disqualification suspended pending appeal)
Leslie Smith (24) of Wyre Piddle Bypass, Upper Moor, Worcestershire
Guilty plea to trespassing by entering land in search or pursuit of game, woodcocks, snipes or conies
Fined £400, victim surcharge £40, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months (disqualification suspended pending appeal)
John Taylor (21) of Booth Lane, Middlewich, Cheshire
Guilty plea to trespassing by entering land in search or pursuit of game, woodcocks, snipes or conies
Fined £300, victim surcharge £32, costs £85.
March 20
Joliita Bajorunene (34) of Gladstone Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to taking a vehicle without consent
Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to failing to surrender to custody
Fined £1,100, victim surcharge £50, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for eight months
Macauley Lightfoot (20) of no fixed abode
Guilty plea to criminal damage of a window
Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (cannabis)
Admits breach of suspended sentence
Guilty plea to failing to surrender to custody
Jailed for eight months. Compensation £108.99
Eden Ward (24) of Ambury Hill, Huntingdon
Found guilty of theft of a coat and a bicycle
Guilty plea to failing to surrender to custody
Guilty plea to theft of four bottles of perfume (value £100 from TK Maxx)
Guilty plea to undertaking in retention, removal, disposal or realisation of a stolen mobile phone
Guilty plea to theft of two Ted Baker Gift Sets (value unknown from Boots)
Guilty plea to theft of five salmon bags and none steaks (value £127.14 from Marks and Spencer)
Guilty plea to interfering with a motor vehicle
Four offences taken into consideration
Jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 18 months. Drug Rehabilitation Requirement for six months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Compensation £990.28, costs £236.86
Fernando Cande-Marques (47) of no fixed abode
Guilty plea to theft of a laptop
Guilty plea to assault by beating
Guilty plea to failing to surrender to custody
Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 35 days, 100 hours unpaid work. Compensation £444.99, costs £85
Adele Machin (41) of Belsay Drive, Peterborough
Admits breach of supervision requirements
Jailed for 14 days
Abdelsalam Abdou (32) of Aldermans Drive, Peterborough
Guilty plea to failing to give information relating to a driver
Fined £80, victim surcharge £32, costs £100. Six points on licence
Ian Cunnington (45) of Sellers Grange, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (72mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £130, victim surcharge £32, costs £100. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification - effect of loss of mployment as self employed surveyor on dependant child and ill wife
Pat Lay (41) of Stanley Road, Herne Bay, Kent
Guilty plea to speeding (69mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £200, victim surcharge £32, costs £100. Three points on licence
Mary McParland (53) of Marchment Square, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (47mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £68, victim surcharge £32, costs £100. Three points on licence
Shir Rahemy (60) of Burnt Ash Hill Road, London
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £200, victim surcharge £32, costs £100. Six points on licence
Petar Semerdzhiev (34) of Braemar Avenue, Lurgan, Armagh
Guilty plea to speeding (37mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £220, victim surcharge £32, costs £100. Three points on licence
Susan Taljaard (53) of Countless Close, Eaton Socon
Guilty plea to speeding (38mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £60, victim surcharge £32, costs £50. Three points on licence
Dumitru Tigirlas (25) of Eastgate, Whittlesey
Guilty plea to speeding (54mph in a 40mph zone)
Fined £180, victim surcharge £32, costs £100. Three points on licence
Joseph Adeyemi (41) of Timberlong Lane, Basildon
Found guilty of speeding (100mph in a 70mph zone)
Fined £440, victim surcharge £44, costs £100. Six points on licence
Myles Cash (35) of Hilltop, Redbourne
Found guilty of driving with no insurance
Fined £660, costs £100, six points on licence
Rita Cekaityte (30) of Viney Close, Peterborough
Found guilty of driving while using a mobile phone
Fined £172, victim surcharge £32, costs £100. Disqualified from driving for six months
John Cobbold (38) of Rignals Lane, Chelmsford
Guilty plea to speeding (91mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £440, victim surcharge £44, costs £100. Six points on licence
Sian Collinson (22) of Lower Barn Close, Horsham
Found guilty of driving with no insurance
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £100. Disqualified from driving for 12 months
Paul Cook (57) of Ford Close, Whittlesey
Guilty plea to speeding (38mph in a 30mph zone)
Guilty plea to speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £230, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Six points on licence
Florani Filip (34) of Chadwick Road, Slough
Found guilty of failing to give information relating to a driver
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £100. Six points on licence
Tony Hunphreys (69) of Stepping Stones, Hemingford Grey
Found guilty of driving while using a mobile phone
Found guilty of driving while not wearing a seat belt
Fined £154, victim surcharge £32, costs £100. Disqualified from driving for six months
Deborah Rayner (61) of Station Road, March
Guilty plea to speeding (37mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £384, victim surcharge £38, costs £100. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification - needs to look after husband with severe health challenges. Works nights at HMP Peterborough
Deivdas Butkevicius (30) of Oldbrook, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £100. Disqualified from driving for six months
Daley Loasby (34) of Threeholes, Wisbech
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £440, victim surcharge £44, costs £100. Disqualified from driving for six months
Jose Manuel Bastos Fonseca (62) of Russell Street, Peterborough
Found guilty of failing to give information relating to a driver
Fined £180, victim surchrge £30, costs £100. Disqualified from driving for six months
Virgil Ganta (25) of Waterlees Road, Wisbech
Guilty plea to speeding (71mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £101, victim surcharge £32, costs £100. Disqualified from driving for six months
Lee Keith (37) of London Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence
Fined £440, victim surcharge £44, costs £100. Disqualified from driving for 12 months
Orestas Marciulatis (23) of Thorpe Lea Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £100. Eight points on licence. No totting disqualification - would lose job if lost licence and wouldn’t be able to pay bills
Bryan Williams (48) of Leighton, Peterborough
Guilty of failing to give information relating to a driver
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £100. Six points on licence. No totting disqualification - needs licence to see daughter