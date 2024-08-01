Peterborough landlord fined after allowing family to live in home with mold, damp and other serious hazards
A Peterborough landlord who allowed a family of four to live in a substandard property with serious hazards including damp and mould has been ordered to pay thousands of pounds after being convicted at court.
Olaseni George was fined £2,500 after Peterborough Magistrates’ Court heard about the shocking conditions at the home in Eldern, Peterborough.
The court heard that in January 2024, Peterborough City Council's Housing Standards team received a complaint about ongoing disrepair at property.
The home, which was housing two adults and two children, was inspected and found to contain damp and mould growth in the bedrooms, whilst the first floor bathroom had no hot water.
The team served an improvement notice for the disrepair and detailed remedial action needed. However, at a recent repairs inspection, the team found that the work requested had not been completed and no communication was received from George.
George did not attend the court hearing but was convicted in his absence and fined £2,500, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £1,000 and the council's costs of £500.
Councillor Alison Jones, Cabinet Member for Housing and Communities, said the conviction would serve as a warning to other landlords in the city.
She said: "I’m confident that this prosecution will serve as a warning to the small minority of landlords who put their tenants at risk and flout the law. Landlords play an essential role in providing safe, warm and healthy homes to the residents of Peterborough.
“Whenever we are made aware of landlords breaching the law we will look to take enforcement action under the range of powers available to us. We would also point out to landlords who are unsure of their responsibilities to please contact our housing team who are always happy to advise.”
If you have any concerns about the safety, suitability and/or management of a rented property in the city, please contact (01733) 747474 or visit https://www.peterborough.gov.uk/residents/housing/private-housing-advice.