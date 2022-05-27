A husband and wife who sold fake goods from their home in Peterborough have avoided being sent to jail.

Malgorzata and Robert Kubat ran firm Gonia Trucks from their home in Ulverston Close in Peterborough, selling items including slippers and seat covers to truckers.

They had embroidery machinery at their home to make the items – which included some goods which were personalised with children’s names – but others had logos of football teams and truck manufacturers including Volvo and Scania on.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Goods with Volvo logos were among the items seized

Yesterday they appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court where both defendants were given suspended sentences after admitting one count of fraudulent trading.

Andrew Johnson, prosecuting, said: “An investigation was launched by Trading Standards after The Premier League made a test purchase of an item which had a West Ham United trademark on it.

"Warrants were executed at the defendant’s home and a storage unit in Peterborough.

"A number of items were seized, and 70 per cent of goods seized infringed trademark rights.

Machinery found by Trading Standards officers

"Embroidery and laser cutting equipment were also found.”

The court was told investigations had not revealed how much profit the pair made from the illegal goods.

The offending lasted from 2015 until 2019, when the warrants were executed.

The court was told Robert Kubat was the leading offender in the case.

Products with Scania logos were seized

The pair listened to the case through a Polish interpreter.

Michael Proctor, defending Robert Kubat, said: “The case has been a long running one, and it has been three years since the warrant was executed.

"Both Robert and Malgorzata are of previous good character, and they have not offended since these proceedings began.”

The court heard Robert Kubat was a lorry driver who was hoping to employ other drivers for the firm.

Roy James, defending Malgorzata Kubat, said the couple had two teenage children – and there was no-one to look after them if the pair were sent to jail.