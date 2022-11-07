Peterborough house in Whalley Street closed by police due to worsening drug problems

A house has been closed by police to stop a worsening drug problem in the area.

The order was issued to 10 Whalley Street, Eastfield, by the local Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) on Friday (4 November) after a successful application to Cambridge Magistrates’ Court for the order to be in place until 3 February 2023.

The order states the premises is subject to a closure order as use of the premises has resulted, or is likely to result, in disorderly, offensive, or criminal behaviour.

The house in Whalley Street

It prohibits any person from entering the premises other than the legal tenant, emergency service workers and professionals who support the tenant.

The action came as a result of frequent reports of damage to the property and anti-social behaviour, including drug-related activity over the past six months, which has become increasingly worse in the past few months.

Sergeant Sarah Phillips, from the eastern NPT in Peterborough, said: “This action was taken in recognition of the impact to the community and to protect those who are potentially vulnerable to criminality.

“I know this order will make a really positive difference to the quality of life of residents and should serve as a reminder to those who continue to make life a misery for their neighbours, that we will not tolerate it.”

