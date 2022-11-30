Peterborough grandmother left bloodied and bruised after being punched by cyclist in Ortons
Suzan English needed hospital treatment following incident in city
A grandmother has needed hospital treatment after being assaulted by a cyclist in the Ortons.
Suzan English – known as Su to her friends – cracked her head on a kerb after being punched by the man on Friday evening (November 25).
It happened as she was walking her pet Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Bailey, just a few yards from her home.
Now, an appeal has been launched to find the culprit.
Su, aged 55, said she was on the busway near Winyates when the incident happened at about 5.30pm.
She said: “I am still gobsmacked by what happened.
"I was just taking Bailey out for a short walk. I looked left to cross the road, then right – I saw a few people on bikes – then I looked left and a cyclist was screeching on the brakes coming to a stop.
"I apologised, but he was swearing at me. I tried to calm it down, but the next thing I knew, I was on the floor.”
Su’s neighbour, who had heard what had happened, came to help.
Su, who works as a security guard, said: “My legs were shaking and I couldn’t walk properly. I had hit my head on the kerb, and it was bleeding quite badly. I was in hospital for about three hours getting treatment.
"The left side of my face has been badly bruised, from my eye to my chin. It is still a right mess now.
"I don’t want it to happen to anyone else – it could have been a lot worse.”
Su said the cyclist was clean shaven, aged in his 30s, and was wearing a beanie hat. She said his bike had a flashing front light, powered by the pedals.
A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said; “We were called at 5.56pm last Friday (25 November) by the ambulance service, alerting us to an assault which had recently occurred in Winyates, Orton Goldhay.
"A woman was taken to hospital and has since been discharged. A crime of assault occasioning ABH has been raised and an investigation is underway, no arrests have been made at this time.’”
Anyone with information should call police on 101.