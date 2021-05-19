Peterborough flat shut by police to stop drug abuse

The order was issued to 5 Salaam Court in Millfield today (19 May) after a successful application from police to Peterborough Magistrates’ Court.

The action came as a result of frequent reports of anti-social behaviour including drug-related activity coming from the flat over a period of six months.

Sergeant Sarah Phillips, from the Eastern Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Today’s closure comes as a result of a lot of hard work and persistence from my team who have worked with partner agencies such as the council and housing services, as well as engaging with local residents to understand the impact the tenant’s behaviour has had on them.

The order has been put in place after anti-social behaviour made life a misery for neighbours

“I know this order will make a really positive difference to the quality of life of the affected residents and should serve as a reminder to those who continue to make life a misery for their neighbours, that the we will not tolerate it. We will take positive action and work in partnership to reduce this behaviour.”

An initial notice was served on the house on Monday (17 May), lasting 48 hours until police could apply to magistrates for a full closure order to be made.

The successful application was made to Peterborough Magistrates’ Court this morning for the order to be in place for the next three months.

The order states the premises is subject to a closure notice to prevent disorderly, offensive or criminal behaviour from continuing on the premises.

Until 11 August, the order prohibits any person from entering the premises other than Accent Housing and the emergency services. The tenant will be allowed to attend with police to collect their belongings.