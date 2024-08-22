Peterborough flat closed by police after drug and violence complaints from neighbours

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Order means 18 Shakespeare Avenue is closed to everyone other than the legal tenant, employees of Cross Keys Homes, emergency services and healthcare professionals.

A Peterborough flat has been partially closed by police following complaints about violence, drug use and anti-social behaviour (ASB).

There have been scores of complaints about 18 Shakespeare Avenue, New England, Peterborough in recent years – and now police have partially closed the property in a bid to stop the misery caused to others living in the area.

The partial closure order was served on the flat this afternoon (Thursday) following a successful application at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court by the local Neighbourhood Support Team (NST).

Police closed the flat today

Complaints from the local community had been made to police and partner agencies about drug use and related anti-social behaviour including fighting, discarding of drugs paraphernalia and people sleeping in the communal areas, as well as criminal damage and serious violence.

The order, which is in place until 22 November, states the property is closed to anyone other than the legal tenant, employees of Cross Keys Homes, emergency services and healthcare professionals.

Failure to comply with the order is a criminal offence which could result in imprisonment for up to three months, a fine, or both.

PC Charlie Adams, from the Neighbourhood Support Team said: “The housing provider has been working to tackle the issues for a number of years, however these have escalated in severity and numerous incidents have been reported to ourselves in recent months, including serious violence, drug use and other forms of anti-social behaviour.

“This action has been taken to safeguard the tenant as well as provide some reassurance to neighbours that we have listened to their concerns. They have reported feeling unsafe in their own homes, which no one should be made to feel.”

Graham Cooke, from Cross Keys Homes, said: “We have invested a large amount of time and money into trying to make the block and the area a clean, comfortable and safe space for all to live in.

“It is clear the activity surrounding use of this particular flat has been significantly affecting the quality of life of others and causing damage and disrepair to our properties and facilities.”