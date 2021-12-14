Peterborough drug dealer who supplied class A drugs in Cambridge jailed

Reece Reddington

Police arrested 34-year-old Reece Reddington at a property in Eltham, South East London, on 28 August after securing a warrant to search the premises.

Officers discovered phone records linking Reddington to the address and to the supply of class A drugs in Cambridge.

They also discovered a cling film ball filled with individual wraps of crack cocaine with an estimated street value of up to £3,000 and mobile phones with messages about drug deals, paraphernalia and about £800 cash in Reddington’s pockets.

Reddington, of Saville Road, Peterborough, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply class A drugs and possessing criminal property at Peterborough Crown Court on Thursday (9 December) and was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison.

PC Alex Galan-Tarachiu, who investigated, said: “The warrant uncovered a huge amount of evidence, which proved Reddington was linked to drug deals across Cambridge.

“I am pleased a substantial amount of class A drugs was taken off the streets, along with the dealer.