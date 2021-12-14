Peterborough drug dealer who supplied class A drugs in Cambridge jailed
A Peterborough drug dealer who supplied class A drugs in Cambridge has been jailed.
Police arrested 34-year-old Reece Reddington at a property in Eltham, South East London, on 28 August after securing a warrant to search the premises.
Officers discovered phone records linking Reddington to the address and to the supply of class A drugs in Cambridge.
They also discovered a cling film ball filled with individual wraps of crack cocaine with an estimated street value of up to £3,000 and mobile phones with messages about drug deals, paraphernalia and about £800 cash in Reddington’s pockets.
Reddington, of Saville Road, Peterborough, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply class A drugs and possessing criminal property at Peterborough Crown Court on Thursday (9 December) and was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison.
PC Alex Galan-Tarachiu, who investigated, said: “The warrant uncovered a huge amount of evidence, which proved Reddington was linked to drug deals across Cambridge.
“I am pleased a substantial amount of class A drugs was taken off the streets, along with the dealer.
“I hope this sentence highlights how seriously drug dealing is taken in Cambridgeshire and I would urge members of the public to make themselves familiar with the signs of drug dealing and report any concerns to us.”